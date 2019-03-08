Partly Cloudy

'It's up to QPR to come up with the money' - Lambert insists Town will play hardball over Judge fee

PUBLISHED: 14:46 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 25 July 2019

Alan Judge in action during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town are prepared to play hardball with QPR regarding their valuation of playmaker Alan Judge.

The Loftus Road club are understood to have had two offers rejected for the midfielder, the latest in the region of £450,000, with manager Paul Lambert revealing the Irishman is keen to make the move to the Championship club.

But the Town boss insisted the Blues will stand firm in their valuation of the Judge, who was at the club's open day today, and will only allow him to move on if it is in the best interests of the club.

"An offer has been made that is nowhere near what Marcus is looking for so there's no real news on that side of it," Lambert said.

MORE: 'We need at least three... things aren't going as quick as I would want' - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations

"The ball's in QPR's court now. They are trying to do something but it's nowhere near the level Ipswich are looking at.

"Judgey trains well and there's no problems there. He wants to have a chance to speak with them but he won't have that chance unless the two clubs agree something.

"There's no way you can just say 'ok, on you go'. He's Ipswich Town's player, we pay his wages.

"I think that's the way it should be and I don't know any club who will say 'you can have him on the cheap'.

"I don't think that's good."

When asked if he has a valuation in mind, Lambert replied: "It doesn't matter what my valuation is because that's down to the owner (Marcus Evans).

MORE: Jackson is determined not to let his Ipswich career slip away but the scars of relegation still run deep

"We talk and he asks me what I think, but regarding valuations it's not my money - it's the club's and Marcus's.

"Marcus knows what I think about the whole scenario so it's up to QPR to come up with the money he thinks is acceptable.

"Even if Judgey didn't go I'd still say we needed players and every manager would say the same. We've brought in a loan and two frees so that's where the club is at the moment.

"We have a lot of young players who are learning their job on the pitch and they have to grow up and take responsibility really quickly."

Lambert confirmed that, while Judge had indicated a desire to talk to QPR, the midfielder had not handed in a formal transfer request.

"No, he hasn't done that but I spoke to him a few weeks ago and we spoke about it," he said.

MORE: Nydam ruled out for six months after breaking ankle and suffering ligament damage

"We understand where he's coming from but he has to understand where we're coming from as well.

"If QPR or any club is interested they have to start the ball rolling."

Judge has yet to feature for Town in pre-season as he continues his recovery from a fractured wrist, suffered on international duty with Ireland, with Lambert not sure when he will be fit to return.

"He's training with us but he's not done anything in terms of games so we'll see how this coming game is and then go from there."

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

