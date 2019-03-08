'It's up to QPR to come up with the money' - Lambert insists Town will play hardball over Judge fee

Alan Judge in action during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are prepared to play hardball with QPR regarding their valuation of playmaker Alan Judge.

Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Loftus Road club are understood to have had two offers rejected for the midfielder, the latest in the region of £450,000, with manager Paul Lambert revealing the Irishman is keen to make the move to the Championship club.

But the Town boss insisted the Blues will stand firm in their valuation of the Judge, who was at the club's open day today, and will only allow him to move on if it is in the best interests of the club.

"An offer has been made that is nowhere near what Marcus is looking for so there's no real news on that side of it," Lambert said.

Alan Judge claps to the fans during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS Alan Judge claps to the fans during the Ipswich Town open day training Picture: ROSS HALLS

"The ball's in QPR's court now. They are trying to do something but it's nowhere near the level Ipswich are looking at.

"Judgey trains well and there's no problems there. He wants to have a chance to speak with them but he won't have that chance unless the two clubs agree something.

"There's no way you can just say 'ok, on you go'. He's Ipswich Town's player, we pay his wages.

"I think that's the way it should be and I don't know any club who will say 'you can have him on the cheap'.

"I don't think that's good."

When asked if he has a valuation in mind, Lambert replied: "It doesn't matter what my valuation is because that's down to the owner (Marcus Evans).

"We talk and he asks me what I think, but regarding valuations it's not my money - it's the club's and Marcus's.

Alan Judge is a QPR target. Picture: PAGEPIX Alan Judge is a QPR target. Picture: PAGEPIX

"Marcus knows what I think about the whole scenario so it's up to QPR to come up with the money he thinks is acceptable.

"Even if Judgey didn't go I'd still say we needed players and every manager would say the same. We've brought in a loan and two frees so that's where the club is at the moment.

"We have a lot of young players who are learning their job on the pitch and they have to grow up and take responsibility really quickly."

Lambert confirmed that, while Judge had indicated a desire to talk to QPR, the midfielder had not handed in a formal transfer request.

"No, he hasn't done that but I spoke to him a few weeks ago and we spoke about it," he said.

"We understand where he's coming from but he has to understand where we're coming from as well.

"If QPR or any club is interested they have to start the ball rolling."

Judge has yet to feature for Town in pre-season as he continues his recovery from a fractured wrist, suffered on international duty with Ireland, with Lambert not sure when he will be fit to return.

"He's training with us but he's not done anything in terms of games so we'll see how this coming game is and then go from there."