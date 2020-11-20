‘Brett’s the closest to Andre... he won’t let me down’ - Lambert backs young midfielder to step up

Paul Lambert has backed Brett McGavin to fill the shoes of Andre Dozzell. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Brett McGavin has been backed to fill the boots of suspended midfielder Andre Dozzell at the base of the Ipswich Town midfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dozzell will sit out this weekend’s game with Shrewsbury as well as Tuesday’s visit of Hull as he serves the remaining games of the suspension, picked up following his controversial red card at Sunderland at the start of November.

Academy graduate McGavin filled in for the first game of Dozzell’s ban, against Portsmouth in the FA Cup and, following a good display there, manager Paul Lambert believes he’s capable of stepping up to the league side.

Lambert did stress, though, that the youngster would be stepping into a tough position if selected, given Dozzell shoulders plenty of creative responsibility from deep midfield role he’s filled this season.

MORE: Lambert on two more mystery injuries and whether Vincent-Young will play for Town this season

“Brett is probably the most similar to Andre regarding his passing range,” Lambert said.

“He’s maybe not as big a risk taker as Dozzell is, but he can play off a two-touch can McGavin. Cole Skuse can play off a two-touch, but he’s out injured, and Dozzell can obviously do that too.

“Brett’s the closest to Andre there. He won’t let me down.

“It’s a big role because you’re the engine room of it and you have to dictate the style of play and move it two-touch. These roles have to be played with two-touch football.

“As a midfielder you have to move it, have awareness, be able to dictate the speed of both your pass and your feet.

MORE: Lambert rates his Town side’s start out of 10 ahead of three crunch home games

“He’s got it. There’s a hell of a lot of improvement that needs to come and he’s nowhere near the finished article, so he’ll make mistakes, but he’s as close to that type of role that I need.”

On Dozzell’s absence, Lambert said: “He’s incredibly talented, a really talented young football who takes a hell of a risk with some of his passing, which is great.

“The role we have him playing in really suits him because he can pass it. His left foot is terrific.

“We’re developing him into that role and he’s on the right road. He could be a real top midfield player.”