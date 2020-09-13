‘Learning the hard way is important for them’ - Lambert keen to loan Dobra and El Mizouni out

Paul Lambert is keen for Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni to go out on loan. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert would like to see young duo Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni head out on loan.

Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra were left out of Ipswich Town's squad photo. Picture: STEVEWALLER/RICHARDBLAXHALL Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra were left out of Ipswich Town's squad photo. Picture: STEVEWALLER/RICHARDBLAXHALL

The teenagers have shown flashes of their undoubted talent during their limited time on the field over the course of the last year, having impressed in Town’s junior teams, but appear to be on the fringes of Lambert’s senior plans.

Both were left out of the club’s squad photo, as Lambert and his coaching staff challenged them to ‘earn the right’ and the Town boss believes both could benefit from time playing senior football elsewhere.

“Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them,” Lambert said.

“Idris has got an injury in his back at the minute, but he’s doing alright. He needs games as well, without a doubt. A really good talent, without a doubt. He just needs to play football games.

Armando Dobra dribbles the ball into the defence during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra dribbles the ball into the defence during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

“Dobra’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you.”

El Mizouni enjoyed a fruitful loan at Cambridge in League Two last season, before it was ended by a knee injury, with Lambert keen for his young players to find fourth-tier clubs if possible.

“Ideally I would like them to go to League Two, if that can happen, great. They’re are good players and they could handle that level.”

Lambert is also keen for young midfielder Brett McGavin to go out on loan, having signed a new two-year deal this week.

“I think he needs first-team football to keep progressing the way he’s going,” Lambert said.

“He’s trained with us for most of pre-season, he’s played some games, a great experience for him at Tottenham as well

“But I think now we maybe look at going out on loan, I think that’s important for his development and getting games.”

Ipswich have already loaned goalkeeper Harry Wright to GAIS in Sweden while youngsters Bailey Clements and Kai Brown have moved to Dagenham & Redbridge on loan.