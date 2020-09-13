E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Learning the hard way is important for them’ - Lambert keen to loan Dobra and El Mizouni out

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 September 2020

Paul Lambert is keen for Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni to go out on loan. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert is keen for Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni to go out on loan. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert would like to see young duo Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni head out on loan.

Idris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra were left out of Ipswich Town's squad photo. Picture: STEVEWALLER/RICHARDBLAXHALLIdris El Mizouni and Armando Dobra were left out of Ipswich Town's squad photo. Picture: STEVEWALLER/RICHARDBLAXHALL

The teenagers have shown flashes of their undoubted talent during their limited time on the field over the course of the last year, having impressed in Town’s junior teams, but appear to be on the fringes of Lambert’s senior plans.

Both were left out of the club’s squad photo, as Lambert and his coaching staff challenged them to ‘earn the right’ and the Town boss believes both could benefit from time playing senior football elsewhere.

“Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them,” Lambert said.

“Idris has got an injury in his back at the minute, but he’s doing alright. He needs games as well, without a doubt. A really good talent, without a doubt. He just needs to play football games.

Armando Dobra dribbles the ball into the defence during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix LtdArmando Dobra dribbles the ball into the defence during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

“Dobra’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘I don’t know if he wanted to play’ – Lambert on leaving Downes out again

El Mizouni enjoyed a fruitful loan at Cambridge in League Two last season, before it was ended by a knee injury, with Lambert keen for his young players to find fourth-tier clubs if possible.

“Ideally I would like them to go to League Two, if that can happen, great. They’re are good players and they could handle that level.”

Lambert is also keen for young midfielder Brett McGavin to go out on loan, having signed a new two-year deal this week.

“I think he needs first-team football to keep progressing the way he’s going,” Lambert said.

“He’s trained with us for most of pre-season, he’s played some games, a great experience for him at Tottenham as well

“But I think now we maybe look at going out on loan, I think that’s important for his development and getting games.”

Ipswich have already loaned goalkeeper Harry Wright to GAIS in Sweden while youngsters Bailey Clements and Kai Brown have moved to Dagenham & Redbridge on loan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

Speedway boost! British Final to be streamed live. 7 riders confirmed, although one big favourite will be missing

British Final at Ipswich set to be screened live. Photo: STEVE WALLER

‘Learning the hard way is important for them’ - Lambert keen to loan Dobra and El Mizouni out

Paul Lambert is keen for Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni to go out on loan. Picture: ARCHANT

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays on A14 after vehicle breaks down

Traffic is moving slowly on the A14 after a vehicle broke down Picture: GOOGLE MAPS