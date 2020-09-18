‘We have to find a way’ - Lambert insists he won’t take Gas lightly

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has insisted he won’t be treating Bristol Rovers lightly this weekend, despite his side’s comfortable victory over The Gas earlier this month.

The Blues secured safe passage through their opening Carabao Cup game against Rovers on September 5, running out 3-0 winners as Freddie Sears scored twice and Luke Chambers once.

The teams now meet again in League One action, with Lambert certain his side won’t have things easy at the Memorial Stadium.

“I never took them too lightly in the first game,” Lambert insisted. “They’re a good team, it’s a tough game. They’ve brought in a few players, good players, we know it’s a hard game. They’re a really good side who played some really good football themselves.

“They’re a good team, they’ll play the way they want to play and we have to try and find our way of playing.

“We’ve got a few injuries, so I need to look at certain things, whether that’s a change of system or personnel.

Rovers looked shaky at the back and blunt in attack at Portman Road, following the sale of star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris to Peterborough, but boss Ben Garner has moved to beef up his attack with the signing of Brandon Hanlon from Gillingham.

Lambert is focused on his own side, though. Reflecting on Town’s first four games of the season, which have seen two wins (Rovers and Wigan) and two defeats (Arsenal U21 and Fulham), Lambert said: “I think we’ve been really good with the ball.

“I think we look really confident at the minute, the guys individually and collectively look really good, and I think they feel it themselves.

“But we’re only a game into the season really, cup games are OK, but I think the way we approached them and played has been really good.

“It’ll take time to evolve but the way we’re playing at the minute is really pleasing, and if we’re more clinical at the top end of the pitch then we’ve got a chance.

“I think with the chances we’ve had we should have scored more, the Wigan game especially we had a right few chances in the first half to really put it to bed.

“If we are more clinical at that end then the game becomes a bit easier. So we have to be really clinical with finishing.”