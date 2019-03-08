'It can go either way when you come down... so I'm really, really happy' - Lambert hails Town after Burton win

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert hailed his patched-up side's display after they opened their season with a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes, before the Blues saw out the rest of the encounter to take three points in their opening League One game.

"It's great," Lambert said after the game.

"We started well, looked lively and did everything we could at a tough place to come. Nigel (Clough) had a good team last year so it was a big test.

"On the first day of the season it doesn't matter if you've only just come down, it can go any way. I'm happy, really happy.

"The support was unbelievable and worth the admission money alone, so it's a great start for everyone."

Lambert was without nine senior players due to injury or suspension, with Andre Dozzell the latest to go down as he missed this game with a minor knee injury.

"We have too many injuries anyway and then there's Andre who hurt his knee against Cambridge, so he couldn't go anyway," Lambert said.

"But we'll get a few back hopefully and we'll just see how we go.

"He got a clash of knees last Saturday so we'll see how he is during the week.

"James Wilson (who was substituted late on with cramp) has hardly trained and he did really well, so I don't think there was one failure in our team. James had cramp, which we knew might happen because he's not done much, but he did well for us."

On Town's winning goal, which was deflected in off of Danny Rowe following good work between the winger, Norwood and scorer Garbutt, Lambert said: "I thought he was excellent, Danny Rowe, and he's playing with a lot of confidence.

"Flynn did really well, Norwood's laid it off and then Garbutt has a hell of a left foot. I'm delighted for him as well.

"You'd hate to play against James Norwood, put it that way," he continued.

"He'll win a lot of fouls and today some of them were when he wasn't looking for them. Every time he uses his body he's a big strong lad and hopefully they even themselves out."

While the Blues ultimately saw the contest out, there was a heart-in-mouth moment late on as goalkeeper Tomas Holy took too long in possession and saw his kick charged down with Liam Boyce, with the rebound dropping just wide.

"It was a horrible moment but he was excellent," Lambert said of Holy.

"He didn't have a save to make but he's commanding and came for crosses - his kicking was good too. "

"We just spoke to him at the end of the game and told him he needs to hurry it up a little bit."

Matt Gill's reaction to the incident, which saw him kick the lid of a coolbox onto the pitch, earned the Town coach a red card.

"I saw the box fly past me so I think if there are any fines he can pay it this time," Lambert said.