E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘The criticism is way over the top’ - Celtic legend Paul Lambert on Neil Lennon criticism

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 21 November 2020

Paul Lambert had an impressive career as a Celtic player. Picture: PAGEPIX

Paul Lambert had an impressive career as a Celtic player. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Paul Lambert believes the criticism of Celtic boss Neil Lennon is ‘way over the top’.

The Ipswich Town boss of course enjoyed a successful spell at the Glasgow club, winning four league titles between 1997 and 2005, with the final three of those coming alongside Lennon.

Lennon is now looking to win his sixth as Celtic manager, which would secure 10-in-a-row for Celtic, but the green half of Glasgow currently find themselves nine points behind bitter rivals Rangers with two games in hand.

That’s led to a feeling that Lennon’s under pressure, which Lambert believes is both over the top and also inevitable, given the strength of feeling towards Celtic from their fans.

“You know what, Celtic Football Club is a worldwide organisation and you’re only as good as your last pass,” Lambert said.

You may also want to watch:

“You could have 100 great passes and then if the last one is a nightmare, that’s the one you’re remembered for.

“Lenny has won everything in sight. The league is still well within their grasp and they’re still in a cup final (Scottish Cup final from 2019/20, to be played next month) and others as well. They’re well in it.

“People shouldn’t get too carried away because they still have Rangers to play three times.

“Steven (Gerrard) is doing very well with Rangers but Celtic are on their coattails and I don’t think they’d give it up lightly.

“They’re going for 10-in-a-row, which would be historic for them, but the criticism is way over the top and it’s not right.

“That’s the demand when you’re at Celtic, though.”

Celtic take on Hibernian this weekend, while Rangers host Aberdeen tomorrow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Covid vaccination base in Suffolk will be ready for December 1

A centre for administering Covid-19 vaccines, like the testing facility at Copdock, is to be established in Suffolk by December 1. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Campaigners write to Suffolk police over ‘discriminatory’ lockdown laws

Suffolk police said it has not issued any £10,000 fines for breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Take more risks, be more clinical’ - Lambert’s challenge to returning strikers

Strikers Kayden Jackson and James Norwood are back in the mix for Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

School expands library with over 150 new books after ‘generous’ donations

Cliff Lane Primary School Year 6 teacher Liam Godbold with Dial Lane Books owner Andrew Marsh. Picture: CHRISSI HANCOCK

Heaven and Hell: Baker Becky Sebright-King

Becky Sebright-King. Picture: Courtesy of Catherine Frawley of Borrowed Light