'The criticism is way over the top' - Celtic legend Paul Lambert on Neil Lennon criticism

Paul Lambert believes the criticism of Celtic boss Neil Lennon is ‘way over the top’.

The Ipswich Town boss of course enjoyed a successful spell at the Glasgow club, winning four league titles between 1997 and 2005, with the final three of those coming alongside Lennon.

Lennon is now looking to win his sixth as Celtic manager, which would secure 10-in-a-row for Celtic, but the green half of Glasgow currently find themselves nine points behind bitter rivals Rangers with two games in hand.

That’s led to a feeling that Lennon’s under pressure, which Lambert believes is both over the top and also inevitable, given the strength of feeling towards Celtic from their fans.

“You know what, Celtic Football Club is a worldwide organisation and you’re only as good as your last pass,” Lambert said.

“You could have 100 great passes and then if the last one is a nightmare, that’s the one you’re remembered for.

“Lenny has won everything in sight. The league is still well within their grasp and they’re still in a cup final (Scottish Cup final from 2019/20, to be played next month) and others as well. They’re well in it.

“People shouldn’t get too carried away because they still have Rangers to play three times.

“Steven (Gerrard) is doing very well with Rangers but Celtic are on their coattails and I don’t think they’d give it up lightly.

“They’re going for 10-in-a-row, which would be historic for them, but the criticism is way over the top and it’s not right.

“That’s the demand when you’re at Celtic, though.”

Celtic take on Hibernian this weekend, while Rangers host Aberdeen tomorrow.