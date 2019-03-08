Partly Cloudy

'If you don't want to be here don't come... I'm not losing any sleep' - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

PUBLISHED: 18:26 08 July 2019

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says 'he isn't losing any sleep' after missing out on signing winger Danny Mayor.

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLEDanny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

The 28-year-old has joined League Two side Plymouth after leaving Bury, where he will once again play under Ryan Lowe having thrived under the Pilgrims boss at Gigg Lane.

Mayor was at Portman Road 10 days ago and is understood to have been offered a deal by the Blues, but it quickly became clear his desire to reunite with Lowe was too strong.

When asked if he was disappointed to have missed out on the signing, Lambert said: "Not at all.

MORE: 'Why do people think we're automatically going to be in the top six?' - Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

"People can go where they want. If they don't want to be here then no problem and I won't lose sleep over it.

"If you don't want to be here, don't come."

Lambert has added striker James Norwood and goalkeeper Tomas Holy to his squad this summer but has stressed the Blues will not be spending money on transfer fees ahead of the start of the League One season on August 3.

"We can't buy anybody, that's the fact of it, but that's no problem because we have some really good young players," he the Ipswich boss said.

