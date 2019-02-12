Video

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert claims Norwich City goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten challenged him to a fight in the brawl during Sunday’s ill-tempered East Anglian derby clash.

Fiery end to the first half



Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is sent off.https://t.co/5lWR2Cj90q pic.twitter.com/LAP7qrEvEt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2019

Sky Sports are reporting that Town are to complain to The FA that Lambert was pushed by a steward during the incident, which saw him red carded just before half-time.

They also claim that Wootten challenged the Town boss to a fight during the incident.

Asked about it in today’s press conference prior to the home clash with Derby County tomorrow, Lambert confirmed the report.

He said: “That’s it, yeah. I tell you what then, next time I’ll say ‘you win’.

“Don’t do that in front of 25,000. Do it inside. Then we’ll see. I’m not going to stand and take it. No chance.

“I didn’t even know who the guy was. I don’t know the guy’s name, I don’t know who he was or whether he’s played the game.

“If he’s a goalkeeping coach, try and stick to what you’re good at. There’s a good idea.

“I’m not standing for that.

“Get him to give me a call and see what happens.

Asked about the steward incident, Lambert replied: “That got me angry. I don’t know why he had to get involved. Why did he have to get involved? There’s no reason for him to be involved.

“I heard some things from their side and that’s why I responded. I didn’t need a steward to come and try and usher me up the road.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (centre) gets involved in a touch line bust up leading to red card during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 10, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (centre) gets involved in a touch line bust up leading to red card during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 10, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Norwich. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. Do we have it at Portman Road? Do we have stewards in the middle between the two benches? Did I have any at Stoke? Did I have any at Wolves? I’ve never seen anything like that.

Lambert was also asked earlier in the press conference if he’d received a slap on the wrist in the wake of the incident.

He joked ‘I got some flowers and chocolates from Norwich’, before adding: “I’m waiting for the report. I’ve got until Friday for that to come through. I’ll have a look at that and see what the version is that everybody saw.

“I know what went on in there. I heard what was said. There one or two things that went on in there. I won’t stand for it.

“I won’t let anybody try and bring this football club down. They can talk about having class after the game, well there was no class with them not shaking Stuart Taylor’s hand after the game. I think that went under the radar.

“I’m not having anybody belittle this football club, that’s for sure.”

Asked if he felt being handed a touchline would be harsh, Lambert said: “In my own eyes, yeah. I’m sure they’ll look at it though and all the stuff that was involved.

"I won't let this Club be bullied by anyone."



Paul Lambert says he doesn't have any regrets over the incident which seen him receive a red card in Sunday's East Anglian derby. #itfc pic.twitter.com/qmEiydbcdS — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 12, 2019

“I’ve just come in for training. I need to find out what’s going on. I think the club has got every right to review it and look at things. Let’s see what they’re going to say. I’ll say my bit on it.

“As I say, I don’t want the club to be stamped on, that’s for sure.”

