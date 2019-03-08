E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Lambert and Barton both have recent history of touchline spats... but the Town boss isn't expecting tension this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:17 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 04 October 2019

Joey Barton and Paul Lambert will meet on the Highbury Stadium touchline. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Joey Barton and Paul Lambert will meet on the Highbury Stadium touchline. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert isn't expecting any additional touchline tension when he goes up against Fleetwood Town's Joey Barton tomorrow.

The game at Highbury Stadium sees Lambert's table-toppers face a Fleetwood side sitting third under the guidance of Barton, with both managers having recent history when it comes to heated exchanges with the opposition bench.

Barton was yellow-carded following an exchange with the Shrewsbury bench last weekend and has insisted he will continue to defend his players, while the former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder is also facing an ABH charge as a result of a fracas following a game against Barnsley last season.

Lambert was sent to the stands at Norwich in February following a touchline brawl at Carrow Road, while there was a war of words after the final whistle at Gillingham a fortnight ago after home boss Steve Evans refused to shake the Ipswich manager's hand.

MORE: It's first v third as Lambert's Blues take on Barton's Cod Army... so is this Ipswich's biggest test yet?

But Lambert isn't expecting any touchline fireworks this weekend.

"I spoke to Joey on the phone last season and the lad's done really well," Lambert said.

You may also want to watch:

"I forgot he played at Rangers and I'm pretty sure he found it different up there. I'm not sure he was at Rangers long but I was at Celtic for eight years. They're two huge football clubs and I don't expect anything like that between us.

"He's done really well at Fleetwood so I don't visualise any problems there."

Like Barton at Fleetwood, Lambert began his managerial career in England in the lower leagues, firstly with Wycombe in League Two and then Colchester in the third tier.

"Joey will know himself that the way the Premier League and even the Championship is makes it very difficult (to get jobs)," Lambert said.

MORE: 'Too many are missing... I won't do it' - Lambert on postponing Wycombe game after Dozzell and Downes are called up

"I started in League Two myself (with Wycombe) and you can't think you have a divine right.

"Joey's doing really well at Fleetwood. You have to be given a chance to get into the Championship or Premier League but, other than that, the only way you're going to do it would be to get yourself up.

"I loved my time at Wycombe, it was a great grounding and lots of different issues to deal with. I'm pretty sure every manager, even if you carry a big name behind you, has to learn somewhere."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists