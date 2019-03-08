Lambert and Barton both have recent history of touchline spats... but the Town boss isn't expecting tension this weekend

Joey Barton and Paul Lambert will meet on the Highbury Stadium touchline. Picture: PA/ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert isn't expecting any additional touchline tension when he goes up against Fleetwood Town's Joey Barton tomorrow.

The game at Highbury Stadium sees Lambert's table-toppers face a Fleetwood side sitting third under the guidance of Barton, with both managers having recent history when it comes to heated exchanges with the opposition bench.

Barton was yellow-carded following an exchange with the Shrewsbury bench last weekend and has insisted he will continue to defend his players, while the former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder is also facing an ABH charge as a result of a fracas following a game against Barnsley last season.

Lambert was sent to the stands at Norwich in February following a touchline brawl at Carrow Road, while there was a war of words after the final whistle at Gillingham a fortnight ago after home boss Steve Evans refused to shake the Ipswich manager's hand.

But Lambert isn't expecting any touchline fireworks this weekend.

"I spoke to Joey on the phone last season and the lad's done really well," Lambert said.

"I forgot he played at Rangers and I'm pretty sure he found it different up there. I'm not sure he was at Rangers long but I was at Celtic for eight years. They're two huge football clubs and I don't expect anything like that between us.

"He's done really well at Fleetwood so I don't visualise any problems there."

Like Barton at Fleetwood, Lambert began his managerial career in England in the lower leagues, firstly with Wycombe in League Two and then Colchester in the third tier.

"Joey will know himself that the way the Premier League and even the Championship is makes it very difficult (to get jobs)," Lambert said.

"I started in League Two myself (with Wycombe) and you can't think you have a divine right.

"Joey's doing really well at Fleetwood. You have to be given a chance to get into the Championship or Premier League but, other than that, the only way you're going to do it would be to get yourself up.

"I loved my time at Wycombe, it was a great grounding and lots of different issues to deal with. I'm pretty sure every manager, even if you carry a big name behind you, has to learn somewhere."