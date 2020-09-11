E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Flynn has a fight on his hands’ - Downes unlikely to start League One opener

PUBLISHED: 10:15 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 11 September 2020

Flynn Downes has put in a transfer request to try and push through a move to Crystal Palace. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Paul Lambert appeared to rule out giving Flynn Downes a start when Ipswich Town open their League One season against Wigan on Sunday.

The midfielder has handed in a transfer request in the wake of two rejected bids from Crystal Palace, with the academy product keen to join the Premier League side.

Lambert responded to Downes’ head being ‘all over the place’ by giving the midfielder a few days off, meaning he missed the games with Bristol Rovers and Arsenal U21, before he returned to training earlier this week.

When asked, the Town boss did not confirm whether or not the 21-year-old is available to him this weekend, with the Scot insisting he would have a fight to force his way into the side even if he was.

“The team’s going really well and the midfield three have been brilliant, so it’s up to other guys to get into the team and push them out.

“We’ll wait and see with the other guys and whether they can play.

MORE: ‘If it was me, I’d have played’ – Lambert on Downes’ request not to face Bristol Rovers

“Flynn has a fight on his hands to get back in with the other three (Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan) playing so well and then Cole Skuse, Emyr (Huws) and (Alan) Judge as well.

“There’s a lot of competition now in that area and it’s probably the strongest position we’ve got.”

Asked if there had been any further bids for Downes, with both of Palace’s offers falling short of £2m and being a significant way off the Blues’ valuation, Lambert said: “I’ve not heard anything.

“The two most important people in any transfer are the hierarchy at the buying and selling club, they’re the ones who decide it. If they (Palace) came with a bid which totally matched Marcus’s valuation then I’m pretty sure he would listen.

“Until then I don’t think there will be anything happening.”

