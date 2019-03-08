Partly Cloudy

'He can't react the way he did and he knows that' - Lambert on Downes headbutt

PUBLISHED: 17:30 02 August 2019

Flynn Downes reacts to a challenge from Paul Lewis at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes reacts to a challenge from Paul Lewis at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes must learn to keep his cool when the red mist falls, according to manager Paul Lambert.



The midfielder was sent off for a violent headbutt in the Blues' final pre-season game at Cambridge last weekend, but will not face a suspension and will be available to face Burton today.

Downes became involved in confrontations with opposition players at both Accrington and Norwich last season, with Lambert admitting it's a side of his game the 20-year-old must work on.

MORE: 'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

"He's a really good player but obviously everyone saw the incident," Lambert said of Downes.

"Tackles are part of the game but tackles like that will happen to him more times than not throughout his career.

"He can't react the way he did and he knows that. It's part of his learning curve and he has to handle that and not get involved if things like that happen."

