‘I’d expect Flynn to be with us when the transfer window closes’ - Lambert breaks silence on Downes

Ipswich Town star Flynn Downes won't be considered for the Bristol Rovers game this weekend amid transfer interest Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his in-demand midfield star Flynn Downes won’t be considered for this weekend’s Carabao Cup clash with Bristol Rovers amid ‘unsettling’ transfer bids and interest from the Premier League.

Town have already turned down two bids from Crystal Palace for the all-action midfielder, the latter in the region of £2m - a long way off the club’s valuation of £8m, including add-ons.

The Blues play their first competitive game of the season on Saturday, as they host Rovers at Portman Road behind closed doors, and Lambert said Downes, 21, will not be involved.

The youngster is understood to have told Town chiefs that he’s interested in the move to Palace.

“Flynn has trained all week but it’s an unsettling time for him at the moment and he’s only a young lad,” Lambert told the club website.

“It’s the first time in his career he is experiencing this situation and it can be difficult, especially at his age.

“I have spoken to him and told him to have a couple of days off. It will give him time to clear his head and then he’ll be back with us again next week.

“He’s a very talented player so I’m not surprised there has been interest in him but the bids we have had are nowhere near the valuation that the owner is looking for and rightly so.

“I’d expect Flynn to be with us when the transfer window closes in October – unless someone comes up with an offer that the Club has to consider and we are a long way off that at the moment.”