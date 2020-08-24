E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert striving for Town identity as boss challenges players to ‘keep the shirt’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 24 August 2020

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes consistency will be key for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Paul Lambert has insisted consistency of style and selection is going to be key for Ipswich Town this season.

Following a 2019/20 campaign characterised by regular changes to systems and personnel, which contributed to the Blues’ tumble down the League One table, Ipswich have been working on implementing a consistent style in a 4-3-3 system during this pre-season.

Lambert has previously spoken about ‘learning from his mistakes’ as Town look to challenge for promotion and right last season’s wrongs, with the Ipswich boss urging his players to prove they deserve to keep their place once they make it into his starting XI.

“We’ve tweaked a couple of things from last season and changed to what will suit us,” Lambert said.

“It’s shown in the football that we’ve played so far.

MORE: Lambert - there are things I would do differently

“It’s about consistency (in identity) and then everybody (the players) having to give me a problem and try to keep the shirt.

“If you’re in the team and doing well then you’ll keep your shirt and play in the team. That’s the message to the guys.

“We’ve got another tough game against West Ham before it starts so, after that, we’ll start to see what’s going to happen.

“But I’m really happy with the guys and we’re in a really good place at the minute. We need to build on that.”

Consistency is a goal shared by Town coach Matt Gill, who said: “We reviewed last season and looked at what we could have done better. That consistency of style and identity is going to be vital this year.

“That’s consistency from the staff then hopefully that provides consistency for the players. That’s going to be important going forward and hopefully we can build on that.”

MORE: ‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Following two victories at Colchester and then Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Spurs, Lambert’s side are in action again tomorrow when they take on Premier League West Ham at Portman Road (2pm).

“It’s going to be a brilliant, really tough game,” Lambert said.

“The big thing with Premier League players is the physicality and the speed of the ball because it’s really quick.

“I know a few of the guys there so it will be nice to see them again, so it should be another good test for them.”

