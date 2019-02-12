‘Two games is too much... but I’d do it all again because I was right’ - Lambert on his touchline ban
PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 21 February 2019
Paul Chesterton
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes his two-game touchline ban following his red card at Norwich is too severe but insists he has no regrets following the incident at Carrow Road.
Lambert will have to watch Saturday’s visit to Wigan and next weekend’s game at home to Reading from the stands, while he also received a £3,000 fine after the FA handed down sanctions following the melee on the Carrow Road touchline on February 10.
Players and staff from both sides clashed following a heavy Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons, leading to a steward and a police officer holding Lambert back before the Ipswich boss and Norwich head of performance Chris Domogalla were shown red cards.
The Blues were also fined £20,000 as a result of the incident and Norwich £25,000 due to their previous disciplinary history.
Lambert, who didn’t contest the charge but did have his say to the FA to question the role of the steward, believes a two-game ban is overly harsh.
“I disagree with the two games and think one is sufficient enough,” he said.
“I don’t know who plucked that one but I don’t think two games is right for that.
“I won’t stand there and let anyone do that to us again. I’ve not seen that here and why was there a police guy in the tunnel? It doesn’t make sense. Because I’m ex-Norwich?”
When asked if he regretted his actions and whether he, as manager, should have been able to rise above any taunting, Lambert said: “The Norwich thing?
“No, I’d do it all again because I was right. That’s why I don’t have any regrets, no chance.
“I won’t take it and I won’t let anybody belittle the club. I won’t stand for what I heard or being manhandled by somebody who I didn’t know who it was.
“I’d do it all again, yeah.”
Lambert is full of energy on the touchline and his presence will be missed in what are two crucial games for his side, with the 49-year-old not a fan of watching from the stands.
“I will probably still have my moments at certain times but two games is too much,” Lambert said.
“I think it’s everybody’s prerogative, how they do it, but I don’t like being in the stands and being detached from it.
“I like being in the action but I’ll have to take what’s coming. Appealing wouldn’t have got us anywhere.”