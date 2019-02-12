‘Two games is too much... but I’d do it all again because I was right’ - Lambert on his touchline ban

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been banned fromt he touchline for two games following his red card at Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes his two-game touchline ban following his red card at Norwich is too severe but insists he has no regrets following the incident at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fiery end to the first half



Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is sent off.https://t.co/5lWR2Cj90q pic.twitter.com/LAP7qrEvEt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2019

Lambert will have to watch Saturday’s visit to Wigan and next weekend’s game at home to Reading from the stands, while he also received a £3,000 fine after the FA handed down sanctions following the melee on the Carrow Road touchline on February 10.

Players and staff from both sides clashed following a heavy Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons, leading to a steward and a police officer holding Lambert back before the Ipswich boss and Norwich head of performance Chris Domogalla were shown red cards.

The Blues were also fined £20,000 as a result of the incident and Norwich £25,000 due to their previous disciplinary history.

MORE: Lambert gets two-game touchline ban for Norwich red card... as Canaries are hit with bigger fine than Blues

Paul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix

Lambert, who didn’t contest the charge but did have his say to the FA to question the role of the steward, believes a two-game ban is overly harsh.

“I disagree with the two games and think one is sufficient enough,” he said.

“I don’t know who plucked that one but I don’t think two games is right for that.

“I won’t stand there and let anyone do that to us again. I’ve not seen that here and why was there a police guy in the tunnel? It doesn’t make sense. Because I’m ex-Norwich?”

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

MORE: Town season ticket holders offered free pie as part of exclusive pre-match event

When asked if he regretted his actions and whether he, as manager, should have been able to rise above any taunting, Lambert said: “The Norwich thing?

“No, I’d do it all again because I was right. That’s why I don’t have any regrets, no chance.

“I won’t take it and I won’t let anybody belittle the club. I won’t stand for what I heard or being manhandled by somebody who I didn’t know who it was.

“I’d do it all again, yeah.”

MORE: Big interview: Marcus Stewart – the man with the woolly gloves and shedloads of goals!

Lambert is full of energy on the touchline and his presence will be missed in what are two crucial games for his side, with the 49-year-old not a fan of watching from the stands.

“I will probably still have my moments at certain times but two games is too much,” Lambert said.

Norwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time leading to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) receiving a red card. Picture PA Norwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time leading to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) receiving a red card. Picture PA

“I think it’s everybody’s prerogative, how they do it, but I don’t like being in the stands and being detached from it.

“I like being in the action but I’ll have to take what’s coming. Appealing wouldn’t have got us anywhere.”