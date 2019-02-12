Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘Two games is too much... but I’d do it all again because I was right’ - Lambert on his touchline ban

PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 21 February 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been banned fromt he touchline for two games following his red card at Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been banned fromt he touchline for two games following his red card at Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes his two-game touchline ban following his red card at Norwich is too severe but insists he has no regrets following the incident at Carrow Road.

Lambert will have to watch Saturday’s visit to Wigan and next weekend’s game at home to Reading from the stands, while he also received a £3,000 fine after the FA handed down sanctions following the melee on the Carrow Road touchline on February 10.

Players and staff from both sides clashed following a heavy Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons, leading to a steward and a police officer holding Lambert back before the Ipswich boss and Norwich head of performance Chris Domogalla were shown red cards.

The Blues were also fined £20,000 as a result of the incident and Norwich £25,000 due to their previous disciplinary history.

MORE: Lambert gets two-game touchline ban for Norwich red card... as Canaries are hit with bigger fine than Blues

Paul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture PagepixPaul Lambert is in the Directors box after being sent off just before half-time at Norwich Picture Pagepix

Lambert, who didn’t contest the charge but did have his say to the FA to question the role of the steward, believes a two-game ban is overly harsh.

“I disagree with the two games and think one is sufficient enough,” he said.

“I don’t know who plucked that one but I don’t think two games is right for that.

“I won’t stand there and let anyone do that to us again. I’ve not seen that here and why was there a police guy in the tunnel? It doesn’t make sense. Because I’m ex-Norwich?”

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture PagepixPaul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

MORE: Town season ticket holders offered free pie as part of exclusive pre-match event

When asked if he regretted his actions and whether he, as manager, should have been able to rise above any taunting, Lambert said: “The Norwich thing?

“No, I’d do it all again because I was right. That’s why I don’t have any regrets, no chance.

“I won’t take it and I won’t let anybody belittle the club. I won’t stand for what I heard or being manhandled by somebody who I didn’t know who it was.

“I’d do it all again, yeah.”

MORE: Big interview: Marcus Stewart – the man with the woolly gloves and shedloads of goals!

Lambert is full of energy on the touchline and his presence will be missed in what are two crucial games for his side, with the 49-year-old not a fan of watching from the stands.

“I will probably still have my moments at certain times but two games is too much,” Lambert said.

Norwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time leading to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) receiving a red card. Picture PANorwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time leading to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) receiving a red card. Picture PA

“I think it’s everybody’s prerogative, how they do it, but I don’t like being in the stands and being detached from it.

“I like being in the action but I’ll have to take what’s coming. Appealing wouldn’t have got us anywhere.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Accused Tavis killers ‘hunted their prey and showed no mercy’, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Collins and Chambers return to training but Huws and Adeyemi are still ‘way off it’

Both Chambers and James Collins are injury doubts ahead of this game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk pool star scoops European crown for third time

Kim O'Brien, who won the ladies singles title at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships for the third time Picture: JON NICE

Colchester United comment: six wins from last 13 and U’s will make the play-offs

Courtney Senior is congratulated on equalising at Lincoln City during the penultimate weekend of last season, although the U's lost 2-1. Lincoln finished in seventh spot with 75 points. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists