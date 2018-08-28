‘It’s a little bit unbalanced... a number of positions need to be rectified’ - Lambert on Town squad

Paul Lambert believes Ipswich Town’s squad is ‘unbalanced’ and believes a number of positions need to be addressed in January.

While Lambert’s task between now and the transfer window opening is to get the most out of what he has at his disposal, the new Blues boss knows recruitment in the new year is needed to help the club beat the drop.

Lambert has previously spoken of a need to bring in a striker, but the Ipswich boss sees a number of positions that need attention.

“I think the squad’s a little bit unbalanced,” he said.

“Not just in one or two positions but in a number of positions that need to be rectified and we do need people to come in in January to give us a hand. That’s apparent.

“It needs to be a bit more balanced but we’ll need to wait and see.

“I’ve only just come in here a week or so ago and the thing at the front of my mind is trying to get the best out of the guys here and give them a chance to go and do.

“But we need a bit of help and that’s what we’ll try and do.”

Speaking previously at the Blues’ Supporters Club’s AGM, Lambert said: “I know you lost one or two lads in the summer that scored a few goals. I think strikers are important. I think a little bit more help is needed in the January transfer window. The owner knows that.

“We’ll try and get ones in who can give us a hand. You’ve lost a lot of goals from your side. That doesn’t mean to say you can’t win games. You have to get the best out of the guys that are here at the minute.

“I think January will take care of itself when it comes around. It’s not January when we need to fix the problem though, it’s now.”