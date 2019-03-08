Lambert tight-lipped over potential interest in Colchester full-back Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young is understood to be an Ipswich Town targer. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert remained tight-lipped last night when asked about potential interest in Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young.

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United last season. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United last season. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues are understood to be keeping a firm eye on the 23-year-old full-back, who can play on either side of the defence as well as in midfield.

Vincent-Young was not involved as Colchester beat Swindon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last night, with the former Tottenham youngster having previously been a target for Luton and Charlton this summer.

"No, nothing there," Lambert said when asked if there has been any progress in the transfer market.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Pagepix Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Pagepix

On Vincent-Young, he said: "Someone mentioned that about that lad the other day (Vincent-Young) but I've not heard anything.

"I know he's Colchester's player and I've not heard anything."

Striker Tom Elliott's loan move to Portman Road from Millwall fell through earlier this summer due to medical issues but the forward has now resumed training with the Lions.

A concerned looking Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at half-time at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd A concerned looking Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at half-time at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

"He's somebody else's player and I don't like commenting on other people's players," Lambert said, when asked if the situation had changed.

"I didn't know Tom Elliott was back in training because I'm concentrating on the lads here.

"At the moment we go with what we've got."

Lambert is keen to add three players to his squad before the September 2 transfer deadline, with a full-back, a striker and a winger likely to be on the Ipswich boss's shopping list.