Lambert tight-lipped over potential interest in Colchester full-back Vincent-Young

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 August 2019

Kane Vincent-Young is understood to be an Ipswich Town targer. Photo: Steve Waller

Kane Vincent-Young is understood to be an Ipswich Town targer. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert remained tight-lipped last night when asked about potential interest in Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young.

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United last season. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues are understood to be keeping a firm eye on the 23-year-old full-back, who can play on either side of the defence as well as in midfield.

Vincent-Young was not involved as Colchester beat Swindon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last night, with the former Tottenham youngster having previously been a target for Luton and Charlton this summer.

"No, nothing there," Lambert said when asked if there has been any progress in the transfer market.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Pagepix

On Vincent-Young, he said: "Someone mentioned that about that lad the other day (Vincent-Young) but I've not heard anything.

"I know he's Colchester's player and I've not heard anything."

Striker Tom Elliott's loan move to Portman Road from Millwall fell through earlier this summer due to medical issues but the forward has now resumed training with the Lions.

A concerned looking Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at half-time at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

"He's somebody else's player and I don't like commenting on other people's players," Lambert said, when asked if the situation had changed.

"I didn't know Tom Elliott was back in training because I'm concentrating on the lads here.

"At the moment we go with what we've got."

Lambert is keen to add three players to his squad before the September 2 transfer deadline, with a full-back, a striker and a winger likely to be on the Ipswich boss's shopping list.

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts tries to get a header on goal at Luton for Ipswich in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

'It's too many games... It's not healthy' – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

