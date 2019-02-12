‘Flynn’s definitely got to do better to stop the cross’ - Lambert frustrated as Ipswich let two points slip

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is shown to his seat in the main stand at Wigan Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Paul Lambert was again left bemoaning his side’s failure to cut out crosses following their heartbreaking 1-1 draw at Wigan, with the Ipswich boss insisting Flynn Downes should have done more to stop Joe Garner’s late equaliser.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonas Knudsen being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix Jonas Knudsen being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix

The Blues looked as if they were going to grind out a 1-0 win at the DW Stadium, following Will Keane’s penalty on an afternoon where the Blues played more than an hour with 10 men following Jonas Knudsen’s red card, only for Joe Garner to eqaulise in stoppage time against his former club.

The goal came from a Reece James cross down the Ipswich left, with Lambert insisting substitute Flynn Downes should have done more to stop the ball finding Garner in the box.

“I thought we played ever so well with 10 men for the majority of the game,” Lambert said.

“I thought we were excellent, started the game well and could have been one or two up and then obviously Jonas’s red card came.

Jonas Knudsen leaves the pitch after being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix Jonas Knudsen leaves the pitch after being shown the red card at Wigan during the first half Picture Pagepix

“We regrouped at half-time and defended really strong but with one lapse. I thought Flynn should have done better and should have stopped the cross but he’ll learn.

“He’s a young kid who has been really good for me since I came in, but you have to be good every single time and I think he should have stopped the cross.”

Lambert continued: “The lads were great and I couldn’t ask any more. We were threatening and could have been one or two up at the beginning. I think Nolan has a great chance with his header and Judgey (Alan Judge) had a chance.

“That would have been a good time to score but it never materialised. Then the red card.

Will Keane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane celebrates scoring from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix

“But even then I was up there thinking ‘the goal’s coming’. There were one or two little moments which is normal.

“Flynn’s definitely got to do better to stop the cross.”

The Blues defended manfully following Knudsen’s red card for tugging back Leon Clarke as he controlled a long ball and headed towards goal, with Lambert having no complaints regarding the decision.

“I think if Jonas was the last man then the rule says he has to go so I don’t have too many complaints,” he said.

“He’s pulled the guy and if he’s the last man it’s a red card and he has to go.

“We got caught and it should never have happened. We were so comfortable in the game and one long ball shouldn’t beat you.

“I think he got caught under it, Jonas, and then tries to retrieve it and has a tug.”

Keane’s penalty looked to have set Ipswich on their way to three valuable points but the striker left the game with a hamstring injury during the second half.

Will Keane scores from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix Will Keane scores from the penalty spot at Wigan Picture Pagepix

“Keane’s been playing fantastic for us since he came and I don’t know the extent of his injury at the minute with his hamstring,” Lambert said. “We’ll have to wait and see but he was excellent for the whole game.”

Lambert watched the game from the directors’ box as he served the first of his two-game touchline ban, handed out following his red card at Norwich a fortnight ago.

He’ll serve the second of those games next weekend when Reading visit Portman Road, with Lambert insisting his side are still in the fight despite being nine points adrift of safety.

“It’s not great up there but I need to do it again next week,” Lambert said.

Collin Quaner goes over in the penalty area to win Ipswich a first half penalty at Wigan Picture Pagepix Collin Quaner goes over in the penalty area to win Ipswich a first half penalty at Wigan Picture Pagepix

“I’d rather be down there on the touchline but I’ve had to sit up there, which isn’t great.

“It’s game on. We’re playing well, we’ll have a brilliant atmosphere next Saturday and we’re certainly playing well.”

When asked if the Blues’ situation is ‘mission impossible’, Lambert replied: “No, not at all.”