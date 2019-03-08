E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We're looking at the bigger picture... the league is the most important' - Lambert on Town's cup exit

PUBLISHED: 22:52 13 August 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is looking at the 'bigger picture' following last night's Carabao Cup exit at Luton.

Armando Dobra gets a pat on the head for scoring Ipswich's consolation goal at Luton in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix LtdArmando Dobra gets a pat on the head for scoring Ipswich's consolation goal at Luton in the Carabao Cup Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Blues went down 3-1 at Kenilworth Road, following goals from Lloyd Jones, Elliot Lee and Andre Shinnie, with Armando Dobra grabbing a consolation on his debut.

While Lambert was disappointed to lose the game, for which he made 10 changes and fielded a mix of players lacking match fitness and first-team experience, he insisted the league remains a priority.

"We're disappointed to lose any game but we know what the bigger picture is," he said.

"We couldn't take a risk with our strongest side. We had to make changes because we can't lose any more players because the league is the most important.

Luton go 3-0 ahead during the second half with this free-kick Picture Pagepix LtdLuton go 3-0 ahead during the second half with this free-kick Picture Pagepix Ltd

"There will be changes again on Saturday."

Lambert reserved special praise for teenager Dobra, who had a succession of good moments during a bright debut.

"I like the way he plays, the kid, I like the way he goes about it," the Town boss said.

"He has no fear and I thought he was very, very good.

"He did well in Germany, as did Bailey, but they are 18-year-olds.

"It was tough because a lot of the guys hadn't played a lot of football and there were some younger guys getting a game, but no complaints over the result," Lambert continued.

"I'm not sure it was a penalty (Josh Emmanuel fouled Elliot Lee) and some refereeing decisions I thought were pretty bizarre with certain things there.

PP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup5-b-aPP019 Luton v Ipswich Carabao Cup5-b-a

"The result - ok, we lose but that's going to happen with young players, but there are a lot of pluses with Will (Norris) getting his first game, Josh (Emmanuel) having his first game really and then Bailey (Clements) and (Armando) Dobra who I thought was very, very good.

"That was Gwion Edwards' first hour since we came back after the summer and Robbo (Jordan Roberts) missed a fortnight through injury. Judgey playing two back-to-back is tough and Emyr Huws playing his first game in nearly two years.

"There are a lot of good things there.

"They kept on going and we had a couple of chances. Even Andre (Dozzell) coming back is a bonus and he had a couple of chances to score. Robbo did too.

"There are some good things there and we take that."

