'He's playing well... he is a big talent' - Lambert would have no problem turning to Huws if Downes misses out

Emyr Huws has benefitted from the squad rotation at Town so far this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paul Lambert would have no problem turning to Emyr Huws if Flynn Downes misses out at Accrington tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downes is doubtful with a hip injury, suffered on international duty with England Under 20s, with Lambert unlikely to take a risk unless the youngster is completely recovered.

That could open the door for Huws, who has impressed when called upon so far this season as he continues his journey back from a long-term knee problem.

"There's a few things I can do," the Town boss reflected.

"He's (Huws) playing well, but he'll know how well Cole (Skuse) and Flynn have done.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'It's an absolute disgrace... this club needs a rebuild' - Lambert returns to Accrington with phase one complete (but plenty still to do)

"But when Emyr played against Gillingham and MK Dons he played a really good game and could count himself unlucky he found himself not playing.

"The big thing for me is Emyr playing three games in a week - can he do it? I don't know. It's a big ask. We have to watch him with it, but talent-wise it's a big talent."

Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood are both doubts with groin problems while James Wilson is suspended after being sent off at Fleetwood last time out.