'The great thing is everyone knows where we're at... I'm sure fans are happy with what he said' - Lambert on Evans statement

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert is happy now the club's financial situation has been made clear by owner Marcus Evans.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Lambert used his pre-match press conference ahead of last weekend's victory at Burton to make his frustrations clear regarding the club's budget, while also suggesting Evans should 'keep fans in the loop'.

Evans did just that this week, releasing a lengthy statement which discussed the impact of relegation and his continued belief in a sustainable approach to the club's finances, before ending by asking supporters to judge Lambert on the fact he was operating 'without a significant transfer budget'.

Evans' statement also insisted three new signings - the number Lambert would like to bring in - are still on the agenda this summer, although the Town boss was not keen to discuss the potential for new arrivals.

"You were probably told not to ask me questions like that - it is what it is," he said.

"We have had Marcus's statement so we go with what we've got in this moment, so let's see.

"It's nothing different from what he's said in years gone by and if you report it right and listen to it then people are informed with everything.

"The great thing is everyone knows where the club is, the stance on things and the financial parameters so there shouldn't be any more questions asked around that side of things.

"It is what it is, it is what it is and I'm glad everyone knows what's happened.

"The support at the club is phenomenal, unrivalled, so I'm pretty sure the fans were happy with what the owner's said."

Lambert and Evans have until September 2 to add to the Town squad, with the transfer window for third and fourth-tier clubs open longer than for teams in the Premier League and Championship.

The window for the top two tiers closed on Thursday, with Ipswich hanging into Alan Judge after several bids from Queens Park Rangers and Andre Dozzell, who had been subject of Premier League interest all summer.

"It wasn't too difficult, as such," Lambert said, when asked if he was pleased the window was now closed

"Now the window is shut, nobody can move."

The Blues take on Sunderland tomorrow, with a crowd of more than 20,000 expected.