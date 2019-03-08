Video

'He's frustrated too... but the fans deserve to be kept in the loop' - Lambert wants Evans to address Ipswich support

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Paul Lambert has insisted Marcus Evans shares his frustrations regarding the club's lack of transfer activity but has urged the Ipswich Town owner to 'tell the fans what's going on'.

Marcus Evans in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Marcus Evans in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

The Town boss made his own concerns regarding the club's summer business clear in his press conference ahead of the win at Burton, suggesting that Evans was not willing to spend to strengthen the squad and that not enough had been done to ensure a promotion challenge.

Lambert spoke with Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill after Saturday's 1-0 win at Burton, as well as at Portman Road on Friday, with the Town boss insisting he and the owner 'get on really well'.

It's understood Evans planning to address the club's supporters this week and in Saturday's matchday programme, as he does at the start of each season, which Lambert believes is the right thing to do.

"We get on really well," the Town boss said of his relationship with the owner.

"As I said on Friday he says his bit, I say my bit and hopefully we meet in the middle.

"He's frustrated as well because we can't get players or the money's too high. He's frustrated, he's the owner of the club.

"It is what it is. He's frustrated, I'm frustrated. I don't like it, he maybe doesn't like it but it is what it is. We can't go and buy anybody, that's what it is.

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

"He's an owner who has put a hell of a lot of money in and if he doesn't have the money to do it then fine - just tell the fans what's going on.

"I'm pretty sure he will tell the fans because the fans deserve to be kept in the loop on it all because it's too big a support.

"If everyone's transparent it's not a problem.

"We just get frustrated because when we lost James Wilson (to cramp on Saturday) we have to put a midfielder back to centre-half. For the size of the club that's not healthy, not having a squad to sustain 60 games."

When asked if there has been any developments in terms of transfers since Friday, with the only incoming business so far consisting of three free transfers (James Norwood, Tomas Holy and James Wilson) as well as the loan signing of Luke Garbutt, Lambert said: "None, nothing going out or coming in as it stands right now."