Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'He's frustrated too... but the fans deserve to be kept in the loop' - Lambert wants Evans to address Ipswich support

PUBLISHED: 12:14 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 04 August 2019

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Paul Lambert has insisted Marcus Evans shares his frustrations regarding the club's lack of transfer activity but has urged the Ipswich Town owner to 'tell the fans what's going on'.

Marcus Evans in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PagepixMarcus Evans in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

The Town boss made his own concerns regarding the club's summer business clear in his press conference ahead of the win at Burton, suggesting that Evans was not willing to spend to strengthen the squad and that not enough had been done to ensure a promotion challenge.

Lambert spoke with Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill after Saturday's 1-0 win at Burton, as well as at Portman Road on Friday, with the Town boss insisting he and the owner 'get on really well'.

It's understood Evans planning to address the club's supporters this week and in Saturday's matchday programme, as he does at the start of each season, which Lambert believes is the right thing to do.

MORE: 'I'm not happy with the situation... we can't sit here and say what's happening is right' - Lambert on budget frustrations

"We get on really well," the Town boss said of his relationship with the owner.

"As I said on Friday he says his bit, I say my bit and hopefully we meet in the middle.

"He's frustrated as well because we can't get players or the money's too high. He's frustrated, he's the owner of the club.

"It is what it is. He's frustrated, I'm frustrated. I don't like it, he maybe doesn't like it but it is what it is. We can't go and buy anybody, that's what it is.

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture PagepixPaul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

"He's an owner who has put a hell of a lot of money in and if he doesn't have the money to do it then fine - just tell the fans what's going on.

"I'm pretty sure he will tell the fans because the fans deserve to be kept in the loop on it all because it's too big a support.

"If everyone's transparent it's not a problem.

MORE: 'It can go either way when you come down... so I'm really, really happy' - Lambert hails Town after Burton win

"We just get frustrated because when we lost James Wilson (to cramp on Saturday) we have to put a midfielder back to centre-half. For the size of the club that's not healthy, not having a squad to sustain 60 games."

When asked if there has been any developments in terms of transfers since Friday, with the only incoming business so far consisting of three free transfers (James Norwood, Tomas Holy and James Wilson) as well as the loan signing of Luke Garbutt, Lambert said: "None, nothing going out or coming in as it stands right now."

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New Intercity train on show at Ipswich and Manningtree stations

One of the new Stadler Intercity trains on a test run at Ipswich station. The first train could enter service in September. Picture; JOHN DAY

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

‘He’s frustrated too... but the fans deserve to be kept in the loop’ - Lambert wants Evans to address Ipswich support

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Watch: #Gameday – all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town’s win at Burton

Ipswich Town fans have their say pre and post-game in the first #Gameday video of the season

Would your high street benefit from free wifi?

Front row from left: Sonia Lambert, Victoria Perkins, Guy Downes and Simon Garret. Back row from left: Eileen Coe, Nick Khan, Wil Gibson and Phillip Collins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists