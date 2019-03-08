Rain

'Everybody will know on Monday what's happening' - Lambert on out-of-contract Town players' fate

PUBLISHED: 14:50 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 03 May 2019

Tom Adyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken are all out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Tom Adyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken are all out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town’s out-of-contract players will be informed of their fate on Monday, manager Paul Lambert has revealed.

Dean Gerken is out of contract this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMDean Gerken is out of contract this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues play the final game of their season on Sunday, at home to Leeds United, before the squad assembles at Playford Road the following day ahead of their summer break.

The likes of Dean Gerken, Grant Ward, Tom Adeyemi and Jordan Spence are all out of contract at the end of the campaign, with Lambert set to speak to each of his players individually regarding their futures.

“Deano's obviously got his contract situation but I'll speak with him on Monday,” Lambert said, when asked specifically about Gerken.

Jordan Spence is also out of contract. PICTURE: STEVE WALLERJordan Spence is also out of contract. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER

“Everybody will know on Monday what's happening.

“Everybody will know the plan going forward – what day they come back, what the pre-season is and what they have to abide by abide by as well as what to expect when they come back.

“I've done that everywhere I've been. We'll wish the lads a good holiday when they go and thank them for their effort. It's nothing new.

“It will be one-on-ones but I've done that at every club I've been at really. It's just to tell lads what's happening, say thanks very much and wish them a good break because it will be hard when they come back.”

Asked if players had been asking about their futures in recent weeks, Lambert said:

“Not really.

“One or two have asked what's happening but the answer has been that everything will become clear on Monday.”

Grant Ward suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury at QPR. Picture PagepixGrant Ward suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury at QPR. Picture Pagepix

One player certain to be departing is Denmark international Jonas Knudsen, who indicated his desire to leave prior to the opening of the January transfer window.

“Jonas wanted to go in January and it put the club in a position as well,” Lambert said.

“I couldn't do anything about that because I think the decision was made a year earlier, that he wanted to go.

Jonas Knudsen is set to depart at the end of his contract. Photo: Steve WallerJonas Knudsen is set to depart at the end of his contract. Photo: Steve Waller

“We couldn't really have anyone who didn't want to be here because it was dangerous for the club and I think everybody's assumption was that Jonas was going to go.

“A team never came in but I'm pretty sure his stance won't have changed and he'll be one of the ones who want to leave.”

Lambert was also asked about winger Simon Dawkins, who has played just 34 minutes of football since arriving on a free transfer in January.

“There are probably one or two in front of Simon at this minute, although he's done ok,” he said.

“I'm not sure he's done enough to force my hand.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

LOANS FOR SEASON

Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree

