'Sometimes the table does lie – I honestly believe we're going to be fine' – Lambert on Town's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

PUBLISHED: 23:04 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:07 23 November 2018

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident his team will beat the drop following last night’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road.

Town manager Paul Lambert puts an arm round a disappointed Cole Skuse. Photo: Steve Waller

Goals from Jay Rodriguez (26) and Harvey Barnes (77) put the impressive Baggies in control, but it was a gutsy second half display from Town and Kayden Jackson’s late goal (85) set-up a grandstand finish in which teenager Jack Lankester hit the post.

The Blues remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table and that gap could widen to eight prior to Wednesday night’s visit of Bristol City.

“West Brom are a top, top side that have just been relegated and not lost many players,” said Lambert. “I’ll stick up for every one of my guys. They’ve been brilliant for me every day in training. Every game I’ve been involved in they’ve given me everything. Honestly, I’m delighted with how they are playing.

“This football club was really low when we first came in. We had to lift everybody – not just the actual team.

Lambert consoles Bartosz Bialkowski at the full-time whistle. Photo: Steve Waller

“I remember getting asked at the (Supporters’ Club) AGM ‘how do you lift a team full of League One and League Two players?’ Well I think everybody’s perception is a little bit different now.

“We went toe-to-toe with West Brom. I think second half we were outstanding. You always judge it by the crowd’s reaction and I didn’t see many leaving. They got right behind us.”

Having issued a rallying cry to the fans earlier this week, Lambert was delighted with the backing his team got from a crowd of 22,995.

“I want to put on a record a big thanks from myself to the supporters because they were brilliant right from the off,” said Lambert. “The atmosphere was outstanding. That’s the way it should be. That’s football.

Jay Rodriguez looking for a second as Jordan Roberts and Trevoh Chalobah dive in. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“Hopefully we can start attracting the next generation of supporters. The support tonight, my God it was brilliant, so a big thanks from me to them.

“I’m proud of the players too. We’ve got a really young side and academy kids coming off the bench whereas they’ve got a guy coming off the bench who has actually won the Premier League (Gareth Barry). They are a hell of a side.”

He added: “Sometimes the table does lie. It didn’t really annoy me (that people were writing Ipswich off). Did anyone think I could go and win the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund? Probably not. I’ve proved a few people wrong. And I intend to prove a few people wrong here.

“We need a little bit of help in January, but if we keep doing what we’re doing I honestly believe we’re going to be fine.”

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Reflecting further on the game, he said: “I think they were a little bit tentative first half, we still knocked the ball about pretty well without being aggressive with it. We got to half-time, regrouped a little bit and had some words with them and they played the way they did and the way we have been playing. We gave a really good account of ourselves.

“The players are the ones that take the credit. They were great. The crowd as well, they drive you on.”

With academy graduate Lankester clipping the outside of the post with a fine free-kick effort in stoppage-time, Lambert said: “Eighteen years old and having the bottle to step up and take that in front of a big crowd – fantastic. Another yard inside and it would have been a goal and I don’t think anybody would have begrudged us that if that had happened. But that’s football. I’m really happy with the team.”

Town players in a huddle ahead of the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion game. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town manager Paul Lambert gives instructions to substitute Teddy Bishop ahead of his introduction in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured leaving the pitch at halftime with his side 1-0 behind. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jordan Roberts and Craig Dawson battle early in the Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion match. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘Sometimes the table does lie – I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Yesterday, 23:04 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident his team will beat the drop following last night’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road.

‘Sometimes the table does lie – I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

