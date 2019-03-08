'It's vital we started well but we will lose games... we must stay together' - Town boss Lambert calls for patience despite strong start

Town manager Paul Lambert watches on during the Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon game.

Paul Lambert is preaching patience as table-topping Ipswich Town prepare to take on Shrewsbury at Portman Road this weekend.

Town manager Paul Lambert celebrates the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues are unbeaten in their opening five League One games and head into this weekend on a run of two successive wins, following victories over AFC Wimbledon and Bolton Wanderers.

The 2-1 success over Wimbledon only came thanks to late goals from James Norwood and Kayden Jackson, following 80 minutes of frustration under the Portman Road lights, and Lambert has stressed patience will be required both on the pitch and in the stands if the Blues are to achieve their promotion goal this season.

"We've had a pretty decent start to the season," Lambert said.

"It's vital that we started well, for the players, the staff and most importantly for the supporters as well.

Town Manager Paul Lambert at Bolton

"We're playing well but there are sure to bumps in the road along the way. We will lose football matches this season. That will happen. It's the game.

"We're a young side with players learning all the time and it's important that everyone stays together when we hit those bumps in the road.

"We had it against Wimbledon in the first-half at Portman Road. Teams will come to our place and look to make it difficult. They will raise their game and I've said to the players before, they've got a target on their back.

"They've got to deal with that but that's part of being a footballer. Dealing with those sort of challenges.

"There are going to be plenty of times when we need to show patience in our play and the fans are going to have to be patient as well."

The Town boss stressed the club's supporters, who have shown remarkable loyalty despite the struggles of recent years, have a huge part to play.

"The support this club has is incredible and when things are not going our way, that is when we need that patience and backing from the fans the most," Lambert said.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert.

"They have shown that already this season. They kept behind the team at Peterborough and the atmosphere at the end against Wimbledon was unbelievable. They played their part in us winning that game.

"The really encouraging thing is that everyone is in together. We are all pushing in the same direction and we have to maintain that because it's a really powerful weapon."