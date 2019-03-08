Overcast

'He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him' - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 15 July 2019

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is excited to put new signing Luke Garbutt's 'incredible left foot' to use at Portman Road and insists he has a role in mind for the versatile loanee.

Luke Garbutt has signed for Town on a season-long loan from Everton. Picture: ROSS HALLSLuke Garbutt has signed for Town on a season-long loan from Everton. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Garbutt trained with the Blues at their German training camp after completing his season-long loan move from Everton at the end of last week, but has yet to make his first appearance for the club after not featuring in Sunday's Interwetten Cup in Meppen.

The 26-year-old spent time playing at both left back and on the left of midfield during his loan at Oxford last season, with Lambert clear in his mind regarding where he will feature for Ipswich.

His first outing this summer is likely to come at Colchester on Friday, at which point Lambert's plans for the new signing will become clearer.

MORE: 'I want to play every game... the gaffer's said it's down to me' - Woolfenden out to take his Town chance

"I think he has an incredible left foot and he puts incredible balls into the box and his delivery is fantastic," Lambert said of Garbutt.

Luke Garbutt with the Town shirt he'll be wearing this season. Picture: ITFCLuke Garbutt with the Town shirt he'll be wearing this season. Picture: ITFC

"Technically he's a gifted footballer and his set plays are excellent, so hopefully he'll add something to us.

"I'm looking forward to working with him.

"If players can do it then (being versatile) is great but I know where I want to play him.

"His delivery from wide areas, whether it's left back or left wing is fabulous so he'll be an asset to us that's for sure."

MORE: Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

On the prospect of Garbutt's Ipswich stay become permanent at the end of the season, when his Everton contract expires, Lambert said: "He needs somewhere to settle as well, having always been out on loan.

"A lot of water has to go under that bridge to see where he goes with it but as a guy and as a professional footballer he's somebody who wants to do well.

"Along with (James) Norwood and (Tomas) Holy I think he'll be a really good asset."

