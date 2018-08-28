Sunshine and Showers

‘Five points is nothing really’ - Lambert confident Town can quickly turn things around

PUBLISHED: 13:10 20 November 2018

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert is pleased with what he's seen from his players so far. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert is pleased with what he's seen from his players so far. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert is confident Ipswich Town can quickly overturn their five point deficit if they continue the progress they have made in the early weeks of his reign.

Paul Lambert's first game in charge was a 1-1 home draw with Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues have taken two points from Lambert’s two games in charge following highly-promising draws against Preston and Reading, in games they arguably deserved to win.

But despite those positives, Ipswich remain bottom of the Championship and sit five points adrift of a group of four teams immediately above them.

Lambert sees a new hunger and enthusiasm in his players and believes they can turn things around quickly if that progress continues.

MORE: ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Reading. Picture Pagepix

When asked if there is enough time for his side to turn things around and beat the drop, he said: “Nobody knows, that’s the great question but one thing I do know is that we’ll give it a right good go and if we keep doing what we’re doing we’ll get out of it, without a doubt.

“Five points is nothing really. The turnaround is easily made up within a week, that can be made up. We have to start to win, but we’re playing well enough to win.

“You can never predict a result but one thing I can be 100 per cent sure about is that we’ll be ready for games.

MORE: ‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert in the stands at Colchester to watch Trevoh Chalobah Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes play for England U20s against Germany Picture Pagepix

“I think the confidence is back there, I think they’ve got the enthusiasm for the game back, I think they’ve got the hunger in the game. And I said before we need the supporters to help us.”

Lambert sees finding a way for his players to continue playing with freedom as the key if Ipswich are to dig themselves out of trouble.

“I always think that there’s only one place to go when you’re at the bottom of the table, and that’s up but you’ve got to get rid of the shackles on your shoulders and the weight on your shoulders and the only way to do that is to play with freedom,” he continued, during an appearance on BBC Radio Suffolk.

MORE: ‘This is a chance to get closer to the group’ - Town assistant Taylor on international break

Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

“I think they’ve got to get back to doing that and if you can galvanise the players and the supporters and the players and the club it will be a really powerful place.

“And I think we’re on the right road. We’ve a long, long way to go but what we’ve done, there’s hope there and if we keep the fight and we keep the spirit we’ve got and keep doing what we’re doing we’ll get out of our position.”

