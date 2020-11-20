Lambert rates his Town side’s start out of 10 ahead of three crunch home games

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has rated his side's start to the season out of 10. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has scored his side’s start to the season 7/10 as the Blues prepare for three vital home games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions under manager Paul Lambert but remain well-placed in the League One table. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions under manager Paul Lambert but remain well-placed in the League One table. Photo: Steve Waller

Town sit third in League One with a game in hand on leaders Peterborough heading into this weekend’s clash with Shrewsbury before Hull (second) and Charlton (fourth) come to Suffolk on Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

Lambert has insisted he’s pleased with the opening to the campaign and, while acknowledging there are still further gears to find, believes there is plenty to be positive about from an Ipswich perspective.

“We’re three points off it with a game in hand, so we’re right in the mix at the minute,” he said.

“What I’m really happy with is how we’re playing and the style we have, with the players taking the ball and moving the ball.

“To make the start we’ve had after everything that’s happened in the last six or seven months has been really good, so I’m happy with that side of things.

MORE: Lambert on two more mystery injuries and whether Vincent-Young will play for Town this season

“We’ve had a lot of control in games and yes, we lost to Sunderland and Lincoln after some incredible decisions going against us.

“Football-wise I’m really happy but I’m unhappy with the injuries we’ve been getting, which is a concern.

“I would say we’re a 7/10, how we’ve started, but we obviously have more to do.”

Town have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions, three of those coming in League One, but that hasn’t left Lambert overly concerned.

“No, because if you look at the Sunderland and Lincoln games they had incredible decisions going against and then also in the Portsmouth game with a blatant offside,” he said.

“The cup game at Crawley was a team of babies but I was delighted with how they played, so no problem.”

While the Blues have made a solid start to their promotion bid, they have already exited all-three cup competitions.

Lambert isn’t feeling any added pressure given all his eggs are now in the League One basket, though.

MORE: ‘It was absolutely crazy’ - Nolan on Norwood’s ‘best goal ever’ claim in training

“I don’t really feel pressure to be honest,” he said. “I’ve lived with that all my days at the clubs I’ve been at.

“I don’t get distracted by outside influences and I just concentrate on the training and in the games, doing the best I can.”

Ahead of the visits of promotion rivals Hull and Charlton, Sam Ricketts’ struggling Shrewsbury side come to Portman Road this weekend.

The fact they sit 22nd and haven’t won any of their last six league games doesn’t mean Town are taking them lightly, though.

“We’ve had them watched and I’ve watched them three times myself.

“We know a lot about them but you’re never quite sure how teams will set up against you.

“It will be a tough game but then every game is.

“We haven’t conceded a goal at home in the league, won every game, so that’s really good at this moment.”