'He's not given us one problem... I need everyone' - Roberts still in Lambert's plans ahead of cup clash

Jordan Roberts Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paul Lambert has insisted Jordan Roberts remains in his plans despite his involvement being limited to cup competitions this season.

Jordan Roberts scores his first in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21's. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jordan Roberts scores his first in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21's. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The winger-turned-striker has played just one minute of league football during the campaign so far, coming off the bench against Sunderland, with his only other two appearances coming in the EFL Cup loss to Luton and the EFL Trophy win over Tottenham's Under 21s.

He scored a brace in that game, helping Ipswich to a 2-1 victory, and is set to start again tomorrow when the Blues host Gillingham in their second game in the competition.

Roberts hasn't made the bench for League One games since the 2-2 draw at Peterborough in August, but Lambert insists he is still in his plans.

"He's been fine," Lambert said. "He's trained well, and he's not given us one bit of problem with it.

"He'll understand that it's difficult to get in the side when everybody is at a really high level, but training-wise there haven't been any issues."

"Everybody is (in my thoughts) whether you're not playing or you're on the bench. I need everybody. I said that before, the football club will only have success if everybody goes the same way."

Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tonight. Photo: Steve Waller Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are again set to feature for Ipswich Town in the EFL Trophy tonight. Photo: Steve Waller

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's game, coach Matt Gill added: "Jordan's been great and he's one of many to be desperately working to get in the matchday 18.

"He's trained really well and you know exactly what you're going to get from Robbo. He's been like that every day and will be itching for an opportunity."