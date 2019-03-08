‘That’s the story of the season... the fans feels the same as me’ - Lambert reacts to Town’s Hull loss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert bemoaned his side’s inability to take their chances in their 2-0 defeat by Hull City this afternoon.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert reflects on his sides performance during his post match press conference, following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert reflects on his sides performance during his post match press conference, following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A pair of Kamil Grosicki goals did the damage for the Tigers, with the Blues having Kayden Jackson and Gwion Edwards efforts cleared off the line before the break and then not being able to test David Marshall after working the ball into good areas after the interval.

When it was put to Lambert that this was the story of Ipswich’s season, the Scot agreed.

“It’s unbelievable, incredible, it really is and I can’t put my finger on it,” he said.

“We played well, started the game well and were good but then lost a poor goal.

Toto Nsiala rises above Jordy de Wijs but it was the Hull City player who got his head to the ball to clear in this first half Town attack. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Toto Nsiala rises above Jordy de Wijs but it was the Hull City player who got his head to the ball to clear in this first half Town attack. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

That didn’t affect us and we kept going and the amount of chances we had was incredible.

“We had two off the line, balls going across the face of the box with great quality. Incredible quality.

“Then, second half, Cole does great with a block tackle and they get the break and score.

“That’s the story of the season.

“We can’t ask for any more on that side of things, it’s just that finishing touch that has not been there most of the season.”

As another disappointing defeat, which leaves them still 13 points adrift of safety, reached its conclusion, there seemed to be an outpouring of acceptance from the home support.

Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ was sung around the ground in the final minutes, with the lyrics ‘Don’t worry about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright’ taking on relevance given the Blues’ situation.

Collin Quaner pictured at the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner pictured at the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I’ve been at some massive football clubs, massive clubs with massive fanbases, but what this club has here is unique,” he said.

“I’ve never known this like that. For a team to be bottom of the table and to be singing the way they are.

“All I can say is thanks to them, thanks for their support. I feel for them and I feel for the whole club and the people who work here – the staff and the supporters.

Kamil Grosicki embraces Hull manager Nigel Adkins after scoring to give them the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kamil Grosicki embraces Hull manager Nigel Adkins after scoring to give them the lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I was at an ex-players dinner last night with some top players who would grace anywhere.

“What everybody sees is people trying to pull together, which I think is important.”

With his side 13 points adrift and only seven games left, Lambert said: “Obviously people will say ‘ok, Ipswich are down’ but until it’s mathematically certain (we won’t give up).

Hull City's Eric Lichaj clatters into Gwion Edwards as the pair chase the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Hull City's Eric Lichaj clatters into Gwion Edwards as the pair chase the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I’ll always say that. It’s going to take an unbelievable effort and things to go your way but that support, I’ve never known anything like this.

“I’ve seen incredible atmospheres, played in front of them too, in Britain and abroad, and it’s brilliant what they do here.

“I can’t thank them enough.

“They recognise what’s happened here and they’re not silly.

Town players in a huddle ahead of the Ipswich Town v Hull City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town players in a huddle ahead of the Ipswich Town v Hull City match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“At half-time I could tell they feel the way I was feeling, walking down the touchline. I have the exact same feeling as them.

“This football club has an incredible set of fans, that’s for sure.”