‘The FA Cup is a fantastic competition...we want to win and progress’ - Ipswich boss Lambert on Lincoln clash

Paul Lambert will make changes for tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Lincoln City but the Ipswich Town manager still wants to progress in the 'fantastic competition'.

The Blues will once again go head-to-head with the side who knocked them out in round three in 2017, with 59 league places separating Championship Ipswich and National League Lincoln on that occasion.

They now meet as League One equals in the first round of the competition, with Lambert looking to continue a winning momentum which has taken Ipswich to the top of the third tier.

"It's a fantastic competition, the FA Cup, and we will be approaching the game like we do every match, looking to win it and progress," Lambert said.

"Winning games of football is a nice habit to have, whatever the competition.

"There will be a few changes to the team that won at Rochdale in the week. We have got players who need game time but whoever pulls on an Ipswich Town shirt, I trust them to do a good job for the team."

There are likely to be opportunities for Janoi Donacien, Toto Nsiala, Myles Kenlock, Emyr Huws and Will Keane at Portman Road this afternoon, as well as Andre Dozzell.

Armando Dobra could also be involved, having served his three game ban, following his red card at Accrington, but Jordan Roberts is still sidelined with the toe injury he suffered against Gillingham in Town's last EFL Trophy game.

Another player set to be involved this weekend is Anthony Georgiou, who is expected to make his first Ipswich Town start this weekend after impressing during his eight appearances off the bench since his loan move from Tottenham.

"He's looking sharp," coach Matt Gill said of the Cyprus international.

"He's come off the bench a few times now and is an exciting young player who has settled into the group really quickly.

"He'll have an opportunity after Spurs gave us permission for him to play in the cup so that's great news."