‘It’s a dangerous game’ - Lambert insists Town can’t take crisis-hit Wigan lightly

PUBLISHED: 06:00 13 September 2020

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town begin their season against Wigan. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town begin their season against Wigan. Photo: Steve Waller

Stephen Waller

Manager Paul Lambert insisted his Ipswich Town side must not take crisis club Wigan lightly when they begin their League One season this afternoon.

The Latics have been in administration since June and are still looking for a buyer, having been relegated from the Championship due to the 12-point penalty imposed on them due to the financial troubles.

The Wigan side which comes to Portman Road this weekend will be unrecognisable from the team which was the Championship’s form side last season, prior to relegation.

The vast majority of their squad have departed, including Kieffer Moore (Cardiff), Jamal Lowe (Swansea), Josh Windass (Rangers) and, most recently, Nathan Byrne (Derby).

But Lambert still believes the Latics are a dangerous proposition.

“I know they’ve had a bit of turmoil up there with some guys moving and the manager leaving,” Lambert said. “With the administration, it can’t be a nice place to work at.

“We have to play our way, we have to play our game and not worry about what happens there. They are still a good team, they still have some good players there.

“Lee Evans, who I worked with at Wolves, is a really good player. It’s still a dangerous game. We have to play as well as we have been and hopefully get a result.”

