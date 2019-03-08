Poll

'He did great but that would be a 'big, big ask' - Lambert on chances of Dobra starting at Peterborough

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says it's a 'big, big ask' for Armando Dobra to start at Peterborough. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Asking Armando Dobra to fill Ipswich Town's left-side slot at Peterborough this weekend would be 'a big, big ask' according to manager Paul Lambert.

Armando Dobra impressed on his professional debut. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra impressed on his professional debut. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The teenager scored during an impressive professional debut at Luton on Tuesday, playing with confidence throughout.

Luke Garbutt's knee injury has robbed Lambert of his left midfielder for a month, but the Town boss believes it would be too much to ask Dobra to go again after playing 90 minutes at Kenilworth Road.

"You would be asking a kid at 18 years old to go in back-to-back games and that's a big, big ask," he said.

"He did great and I'm pretty sure he will be happy with his performance and his goal, but it's a big ask.

"Armando and Bailey (Clements) did well, are good kids and have the hunger. They are big talents and I was really happy with the two of them.

"I'd throw Idris into that category and Luke Woolfenden, too. Character is very important for me."

Alan Judge and Andre Dozzell have both been used in wide roles despite preferring central positions, but Lambert stressed that there will be occasions where his players need to make sacrifices for the team.

Armando Dobra was a bright spot at Luton Picture: PAGEPIX Armando Dobra was a bright spot at Luton Picture: PAGEPIX

"Judgey's not played much at all and Emyr (Huws) has just played his first game in 20 months," the Town boss said.

"Andre's just back (from a knock to his knee) and is probably the fittest out of everybody.

"Playing wide is probably not his favourite position but sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself for the team. We'll see what happens.

"Again, Alan's not played many games and his gametime's way down.

"We play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday so the squad will rotate through this three games because it's a big, big ask to go every week."