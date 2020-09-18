E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘James can definitely score goals... if he can add to that, then great’ - Lambert on Norwood

PUBLISHED: 11:10 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 18 September 2020

James Norwood could start for Ipswich Town at Bristol Rovers this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

James Norwood could start for Ipswich Town at Bristol Rovers this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Paul Lambert has backed striker James Norwood to deliver goals for his side as he ponders whether to hand the forward a start following Aaron Drinan’s cruel injury blow.

James Norwood in action after coming on in the second half of the loss to Fulham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJames Norwood in action after coming on in the second half of the loss to Fulham. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The young Irishman has been ruled out for around two months having suffered a thigh injury in the opening day win over Wigan, with the 22-year-old impressing over pre-season and claiming a starting place in Lambert’s side.

His absence, along with Kayden Jackson’s groin injury, means Lambert must now choose whether to go with Norwood or Oli Hawkins when Town visit Bristol Rovers tomorrow, with the former Tranmere man looking to be the favourite to get the nod.

Lambert knows Norwood, who struck 11 times last season in a campaign severely disrupted by injury, will put himself in positions to score but would also like to see the 30-year-old offer some of the link-up play which has helped Drinan impress in the early days of the season.

“He’s getting more game time but not as much as some of the other lads,” Lambert said of Norwood. “We’ll see how he is and then make a decision.

MORE: Drinan set for months on the sidelines as Woolfenden, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Jackson all still out

“It’s the same with Oli, who has had limited time, but I thought he was excellent the other night. We’ll see how James is.

“He’s going to have to (be a focal point) because Oli Hawkins is great at that as well, even if his gametime is down.

You may also want to watch:

“With James he can definitely score goals, so if he can add that bit to his game then great.”

Norwood has been the subject of transfer interest this summer, with Fleetwood, Dundee United and Swindon Town all keen on the forward, but it’s understood the Blues are keen to keep hold of their marquee singing from last summer.

Similarly, Jackson was linked with a £2.5m move to Birmingham this week, with Lambert insisting he has still heard nothing from the St Andrew’s club, who have now signed former loanee Scott Hogan on a permanent deal.

“Nothing, no,” the Town boss said.

MORE: ‘I want to shut a few people up’ - Nsiala on his journey back to the Town first team

“We can’t do anything if he’s injured but maybe he’ll train with us today but this game comes to soon.”

Another potential option as a central striker is Freddie Sears, who has played almost exclusively as a wide forward under Lambert, with Welshman Gwion Edwards also impressing in that position of late.

“The good thing about Freddie is he’s versatile and can play through the middle, so we’ll see which way we go there,” Lambert said.

Flynn Downes and James Norwood pictured ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup loss to Fulham. Photo: Steve WallerFlynn Downes and James Norwood pictured ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup loss to Fulham. Photo: Steve Waller

“Gwion has done well in the last two games so we’re really happy with how he’s playing. We have options there.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows will fly over parts of Suffolk today to mark RAF Mildenhall's Birthday Bash. Picture: SGT ROSS TILLY RAF/MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT

Motorists facing severe disruption on A12 amid second road closure

A stretch of the A12 remains closed after an oil spill near Colchester Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/RINGWAYS

Act now to safeguard the homegrown sugar industry, farmers are told

Sugar beet growers have been urged to respond to a government consultation on import tariff quotas for raw sugar which the NFU says could expose the UK industry to unfair competition. Picture: Chris Hill

2019 was bumper year for Bury St Edmunds tourism ‘but autumn/winter will be challenging’

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds is a popular tourist attraction Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Adder rescued from flowerpot pickle by gardener

RSPCA animal collection officer Paige Burnham was called out to rescue the adder last Tuesday when it got stuck in two plant pots. Picture: RSPCA