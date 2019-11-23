'He hasn't done a lot of training... it was just precautionary' - Lambert on Norwood's absence for Blackpool draw

James Norwood pictured during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert said striker James Norwood was left out of today's game with Blackpool as a precaution.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town players celebrate after Gwion Edwards early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town players celebrate after Gwion Edwards early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The forward underwent a groin operation at the start of October and missed a little more than two weeks of action, before returning to start the victories over Southend and Rochdale, scoring twice in the first of those.

He only played the final five minutes of the first staging of Town's FA Cup game with Lincoln before then sitting out the replay and the EFL Trophy clash with Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

But Lambert said he didn't want to risk Norwood in this game given a lack of training in the build-up, while admitting the striker and Kane Vincent-Young, who had a similar operation recently and also missed today's game, could be fit for Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

MORE: 'We were the better side... That's the first time a team has defended as deep as that' - Lambert on 2-2 draw with Blackpool

"Him and Kane, roughly, had the same kind of little (groin) operation," Lambert said.

"The two of them are doing really well, but I just thought this one came a little early. James hasn't done a lot of training so I didn't want to take a chance, risk it and then he comes out for three or four games. It was just precautionary. I'll see how they both are for Tuesday."