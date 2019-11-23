E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He hasn't done a lot of training... it was just precautionary' - Lambert on Norwood's absence for Blackpool draw

PUBLISHED: 18:15 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 23 November 2019

James Norwood pictured during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert said striker James Norwood was left out of today's game with Blackpool as a precaution.

Town players celebrate after Gwion Edwards early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown players celebrate after Gwion Edwards early goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The forward underwent a groin operation at the start of October and missed a little more than two weeks of action, before returning to start the victories over Southend and Rochdale, scoring twice in the first of those.

He only played the final five minutes of the first staging of Town's FA Cup game with Lincoln before then sitting out the replay and the EFL Trophy clash with Colchester.

But Lambert said he didn't want to risk Norwood in this game given a lack of training in the build-up, while admitting the striker and Kane Vincent-Young, who had a similar operation recently and also missed today's game, could be fit for Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

"Him and Kane, roughly, had the same kind of little (groin) operation," Lambert said.

"The two of them are doing really well, but I just thought this one came a little early. James hasn't done a lot of training so I didn't want to take a chance, risk it and then he comes out for three or four games. It was just precautionary. I'll see how they both are for Tuesday."

