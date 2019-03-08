E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He's young, athletic and strong... he fits the mould of the club' - Lambert on imminent Vincent-Young signing

PUBLISHED: 10:44 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 16 August 2019

Ipswich Town are close to completing a deal for Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert believes Kane Vincent-Young is the perfect fit for Ipswich Town as the club works to complete a deal for the Colchester full-back.

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United. Photo: Steve WallerKane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues have had an offer, believed to be in the region of £500,000 for the 23-year-old, who was at the club yesterday to meet with Lambert and discuss details of a potential move before returning this morning.

Lambert, who insisted there is no chance of the defender being involved at Peterborough tomorrow, is excited by the potential addition and believes he fits what the club is trying to do.

MORE: Lambert's left-side puzzle, what to do with Judge and a change of focus - talking points ahead of Peterborough clash

"Hopefully everything goes ok with medicals and the other bits and pieces, so hopefully that goes through," Lambert said.

"It wasn't just right-back because there are a few positions where we're not strong enough. Myles is the only left-back we have and if Kane comes he can play there as well. It's not his favourite position but we don't have cover in certain areas.

Lambert continued: "I obviously saw him play against ourselves (in pre-season) and he fits the mould of the club.

MORE: 'We'll take the game to them' - Roberts says Town know they need three points at Posh

"He's young, athletic, strong and has played a lot of games after having a good upbringing at Tottenham.

"If it does happen then we've got a really good player."

"He's a right back. I know he can left back but it's not ideal for him."

