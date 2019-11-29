Lambert unsure if he will use transfer market to cover Vincent-Young injury... but rules out move for former Blue Ward

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Grant Ward (inset) as cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is unsure whether he will make a move in the transfer market to cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury, but has ruled out a move for Grant Ward.

Kane Vincent-Young in action during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLS Kane Vincent-Young in action during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Vincent-Young is likely to be out until the end of February after undergoing groin surgery last week, leaving Janoi Donacien as the Blues' only fit, senior, specialist right-back.

Ward continues to train with Ipswich following his release in the summer, as he recovers from a knee ligament injury, but Lambert dismissed suggestions either he or Cole Skuse, who has played at right-back in the past, could be a temporary answer.

"I don't know," he said. "It depends how we're doing and it depends on if we're doing well and who's doing well and not doing well, so that will come into my thinking.

"Not really (on Ward), no. It's not really in my thinking that one.

"It's not something I've really thought about because Janoi's going well, but we'll see how we are.

"He's done really well and played back-to-back games and more. He's done really well."

Lambert also hinted young defenders Barry Cotter and Dylan Crowe, who is currently out injured, have more to prove if they are to push for first-team involvement for the first time under his management.

On Vincent-Young's injury, Lambert added: "It's a blow, without a doubt because of the way he was playing.

"But you've got to get your head around it really quickly. It's somebody else's gain - that's football I guess."