E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Lambert unsure if he will use transfer market to cover Vincent-Young injury... but rules out move for former Blue Ward

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 November 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Grant Ward (inset) as cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Grant Ward (inset) as cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is unsure whether he will make a move in the transfer market to cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury, but has ruled out a move for Grant Ward.

Kane Vincent-Young in action during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLSKane Vincent-Young in action during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Vincent-Young is likely to be out until the end of February after undergoing groin surgery last week, leaving Janoi Donacien as the Blues' only fit, senior, specialist right-back.

Ward continues to train with Ipswich following his release in the summer, as he recovers from a knee ligament injury, but Lambert dismissed suggestions either he or Cole Skuse, who has played at right-back in the past, could be a temporary answer.

"I don't know," he said. "It depends how we're doing and it depends on if we're doing well and who's doing well and not doing well, so that will come into my thinking.

MORE: The pros, cons and alternatives to Ipswich boss Lambert turning to Ward after Vincent-Young injury blow

You may also want to watch:

"Not really (on Ward), no. It's not really in my thinking that one.

"It's not something I've really thought about because Janoi's going well, but we'll see how we are.

"He's done really well and played back-to-back games and more. He's done really well."

Lambert also hinted young defenders Barry Cotter and Dylan Crowe, who is currently out injured, have more to prove if they are to push for first-team involvement for the first time under his management.

On Vincent-Young's injury, Lambert added: "It's a blow, without a doubt because of the way he was playing.

"But you've got to get your head around it really quickly. It's somebody else's gain - that's football I guess."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police confirm one man shot in ‘major’ incident on London Bridge

Armed police are at the scene near London Bridge following a knife attack Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Meet the communities ‘overburdened’ by massive housing increase

Protesters in Framlingham opposing new housing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert unsure if he will use transfer market to cover Vincent-Young injury... but rules out move for former Blue Ward

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for Grant Ward (inset) as cover for Kane Vincent-Young's injury. Picture: PAGEPIX

In pictures: Ipswich children’s amazing art made from recycled waste

Children at St Pancras Primary School in Ipswich made artwork of endangered animals from recycled materials. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

‘This is the final straw’ claims railway buffet as plans for new coffee kiosk are revealed

The Station Buffet in Manningtree Railway Station is under threat from a new business application. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists