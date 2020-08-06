Video

‘We have to get somebody in because last season wasn’t good enough’ - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says the club have to make signings as 'last season wasn't good enough' Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has spoken of his frustrations in the transfer market, insisting the club have to sign players because ‘last season wasn’t good enough.’

The impact of Covid-19 on the transfer window

The Blues are one of just three League One clubs - Charlton and Wigan being the others – who have yet to make a summer signing, leaving fans frustrated - a feeling echoed by Lambert, who led Town to a disappointing 11th place finish in the third tier last campaign.

A striker is top of his wishlist, with the club also likely to try to sign a first choice left back, plus a central defender, winger and goalkeeper.

Lambert said the coronavirus pandemic has made transfer dealings even more complicated this summer.

“There are difficulties with the transfer window but we’re in the same situation as everybody else,” he explained.

“The pandemic has derailed the window in some aspects, but we certainly need people in to improve us.

“We have to get somebody in because last season it wasn’t good enough.

“Ideally we’ll get them in soon but these are strange times. We also have to wait and see if there is money and that’s something Marcus (Evans, club owner) will look at. You have to respect what the pandemic has done to him from a business point of view.”

The new League One season is set to start behind closed doors on September 12, with Town’s first team players now having been back in training for a couple of weeks.

The squad all returned negative coronavirus tests earlier this week as the Blues look to start stepping up their preparations for the new campaign.

And Lambert has been pleased with what he’s seen from the squad so far.

“Coming back has been good for the lads mentally as well as physically,” he said.

“They’ve done really well, and that’s good because it’s been the best part of four or five months off for them.

“Footballers can lose fitness very quickly so they need to enjoy themselves, work hard and improve now they’re back.

“We’re trying to get them prepared psychologically and physically for what will be a very different start to the season.”