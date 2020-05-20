E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Who comes up with these?’ - Lambert not a fan of expanded play-off plan

PUBLISHED: 10:03 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 20 May 2020

Paul Lambert does not believe the League One season can be finished. Picture: PAGEPIX

Paul Lambert does not believe the League One season can be finished. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert doesn’t expect the League One season to be finished and admits to being less than convinced by proposals for an expanded play-off competition.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town were 10th in League One at the time of football's suspension. Picture PagepixPaul Lambert's Ipswich Town were 10th in League One at the time of football's suspension. Picture Pagepix

The EFL and third tier clubs continue to talk this week as they search for a way to conclude the 2019/20 campaign, with Lambert believing the season will ultimately be cancelled.

One proposal would see the play-offs expanded to include eight clubs, with Ipswich’s potential involvement in that remaining unclear. The Blues currently sit 10th in the table but would drop to 11th if any points-per-game model was used to adjust those final standings.

Either way, Lambert is less than convinced.

MORE: ‘Hard luck on Ipswich... no big clubs should get a free wildcard’ - Gills boss Evans on expanded play-offs

“The top 10 having a play-off idea, I don’t know who is coming up with these,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “They must lie in bed at night and come up with another great idea and just put it out there. I mean, that one about turning your face away when you tackle, come on?

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town were 10th when football was suspended in March. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comPaul Lambert's Ipswich Town were 10th when football was suspended in March. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“What we need here is some clear thinking and decisive decision-making, and we need it now.”

On the state of play in League One, Lambert continued: “You can’t take people off furlough (which most of Town’s non-playing staff are on) if no one else in the division is going to do it and games aren’t going to be played. We can’t have a training date if we don’t have a start date.

You may also want to watch:

“Football is one organisation - why are we not singing from the same hymn sheet? What’s different? It’s the same game, the same ball. It should be one organisation saying, ‘This is what we have to do’.

“Personally, I would love to finish, if it is safe to do so. We have five home games left and could finish well. But, looking at it, I don’t see how that’s going to happen now.”

MORE: ‘What you want is some leadership’ - Lambert calls for decision on future of season

The Town boss has also doubled down on comments mate earlier this week, when he called for greater leadership from the EFL.

“I think it’s an absolute disgrace what’s happening, with League One especially,” Lambert said.

“It’s terrible, it’s so wrong that they haven’t told us what is going on. There are so many unanswered questions and it seems there is so much passing the buck here and there.

“Will someone just make a decision? It’s badly lacking leadership. They should be saying, ‘We can’t make everyone happy, but here is the decision that we think is best for now’.

“You might not keep everyone happy but at least we can all get our head around it and make plans, be that playing the season now or ending it and not coming back until September or whenever.

“This in-fighting, what’s happening here or there or who wants what, that’s no good for me, it’s not a nice situation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Why this primary school is not reopening on June 1

Woodbridge Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

£3million monthly bill revealed to keep care providers in Suffolk afloat during lockdown

Care providers in Suffolk have been given financial support by the county council during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Unemployment in Suffolk rockets by 40% due to virus

Coronavirus caused the number of Universal Credit claims in Suffolk to rise by nearly 40% between March 12 and April 9. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Who comes up with these?’ - Lambert not a fan of expanded play-off plan

Paul Lambert does not believe the League One season can be finished. Picture: PAGEPIX

‘When are auditions for Home Alone 6?’ - Town striker Norwood shares picture of wild lockdown hair

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood took to Twitter to share a picture of his lockdown hair - comparing himself to Home Alone crook Marv. Picture: JAMES NORWOOD TWITTER
Drive 24