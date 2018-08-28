Video

‘Saturday is our cut-off’ - Lambert hopeful over Chambers and Collins fitness ahead of Norwich clash

Both Chambers and James Collins are injury doubts ahead of this game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert remains hopeful of being able to call on James Collins and Luke Chambers for Sunday’s East Anglian Derby.

The duo missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday with hamstring and calf injuries respectively, but remain in contention for Sunday’s clash with Norwich City.

“Chambers and Collins are doing OK,” Lambert said. “We’ll see how they are over the next few days.”

“We’ll see how they are, we’ve still got a couple more days and we’ll make that decision maybe on Saturday.

“We’ll need to know by Saturday and that’s probably the cut-off point.

“Toto (Nsiala) and Matt (Pennington) did well but we’ll see how Chambers and Collins are.”

Speaking ahead of the game, former West Ham defender Collins admitted he is expecting a ‘fiery encounter’ in his first East Anglian Derby.

“The Norwich game’s coming up, and we’re at the opposite ends of the table, but it’ll be a fiery encounter and we’ll certainly give it our all,” he said.

Chambers came so close to becoming a derby day hero in this fixture last season, only to see his late headed goal cancelled out by Timm Klose as the Swiss defender rescued a draw in stoppage time for the Canaries.