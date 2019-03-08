E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

'It gives you a dilemma if someone comes in and holds it down' - Lambert offers no guarantees on Chambers return

PUBLISHED: 10:26 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 09 August 2019

Luke Chambers celebrates at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers celebrates at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert admits to having a selection dilemma in the centre of defence, with captain Luke Chambers available again for this weekend's visit of Sunderland.

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé StudioLuke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

The Town skipper sat out last weekend's 1-0 victory at Burton Albion through suspension, following his red card against Leeds on the final day of last season, and kicked every ball with his team from his seat behind the bench.

Debutante James Wilson and academy graduate Luke Woolfenden performed well in the centre of defence, limiting Burton to few chances, with Lambert admitting it's not as simple as Chambers simply walking back into the side.

"Yeah, it's good to have him back but we kept a clean sheet," the Town boss said.

MORE: Nolan and Edwards getting closer to returns but Lankester faces 'months' out with back problem

"Suspensions happen and injuries happen so if somebody comes in and holds it down you have a dilemma for who plays.

"But Luke's back in contention like everybody else is."

When asked if he could do with more experienced players in his squad, such as Chambers, Lambert replied: "Not necessarily because you can be 21 years old and have 200 games under your belt so it doesn't matter if you're middle aged or experienced.

"If you play the game and keep going, that's what I tend to look for."

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘You’re delusional if you think they are ready made players’ – Lambert on his desire to strengthen squad

Paul Lambert wants to add three more players to his squad before the transfer deadline of September 2. Photo: Pagepix

Nursery staff ‘devastated’ after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Presmere Day Nursery in Petistree near Woodbridge, which has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: PRESMERE DAY NURSERY

WATCH: Adorable tiger cub trio are named - and go exploring

Three tiger cubs at Colchester Zoo have been named after a public vote Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Villagers say developer has ‘turned a blind eye’ to their objections to housing scheme

The proposal is for 15 homes to the west of Willows Nursing Home, Bury Road, Lawshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists