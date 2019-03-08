Poll

'It gives you a dilemma if someone comes in and holds it down' - Lambert offers no guarantees on Chambers return

Luke Chambers celebrates at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert admits to having a selection dilemma in the centre of defence, with captain Luke Chambers available again for this weekend's visit of Sunderland.

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

The Town skipper sat out last weekend's 1-0 victory at Burton Albion through suspension, following his red card against Leeds on the final day of last season, and kicked every ball with his team from his seat behind the bench.

Debutante James Wilson and academy graduate Luke Woolfenden performed well in the centre of defence, limiting Burton to few chances, with Lambert admitting it's not as simple as Chambers simply walking back into the side.

"Yeah, it's good to have him back but we kept a clean sheet," the Town boss said.

"Suspensions happen and injuries happen so if somebody comes in and holds it down you have a dilemma for who plays.

"But Luke's back in contention like everybody else is."

When asked if he could do with more experienced players in his squad, such as Chambers, Lambert replied: "Not necessarily because you can be 21 years old and have 200 games under your belt so it doesn't matter if you're middle aged or experienced.

"If you play the game and keep going, that's what I tend to look for."