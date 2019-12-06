'If it's a hell of an amount of millions then you sometimes can't do anything about it' - Lambert on Downes and Woolfenden interest

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert has insisted it will take a 'hell of an amount of millions' to prise young stars Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden away from Ipswich Town in January.

Flynn Downes during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

The academy graduates have been mainstays of Lambert's side this season and have been among Ipswich's best performers, so much so they are said to be attracting interest from Championship clubs Fulham and QPR.

While Lambert is unaware of any interest in the pair, the Scot admitted it would come as no surprise if his young players were attracting attention and stressed it would take significant fees to acquire their services.

Ultimately, all players have their price, though.

Luke Woolfenden has been on the bench for Town's cup games. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden has been on the bench for Town's cup games. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I've not heard that but it wouldn't surprise me at all because of how well they're playing," the Town boss said.

"Money talks in the modern day game, money talks, and if it's a hell of an amount of millions then you sometimes can't do anything about it.

"The money doesn't really matter. If someone goes in with £20million, £30million then you can't stop it if it's too big.

"But the lads have been playing really well so for someone to take them out of here it's going to be a few million that's for sure.

"There's no pressure to sell, not unless it's £30m or £40m coming through the door."

Regarding Bartosz Bialkowski and any potential permanent move to loan club Millwall in January, Lambert said: "We don't know the situation yet, there's still a few weeks on that one."