'If it's a hell of an amount of millions then you sometimes can't do anything about it' - Lambert on Downes and Woolfenden interest

PUBLISHED: 10:09 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 06 December 2019

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert has insisted it will take a 'hell of an amount of millions' to prise young stars Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden away from Ipswich Town in January.

Flynn Downes during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLSFlynn Downes during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

The academy graduates have been mainstays of Lambert's side this season and have been among Ipswich's best performers, so much so they are said to be attracting interest from Championship clubs Fulham and QPR.

While Lambert is unaware of any interest in the pair, the Scot admitted it would come as no surprise if his young players were attracting attention and stressed it would take significant fees to acquire their services.

Downes and Woolfenden are rightly attracting attention... so promotion's vital if the Blues want to keep hold of their crown jewels

Ultimately, all players have their price, though.

Luke Woolfenden has been on the bench for Town's cup games. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Woolfenden has been on the bench for Town's cup games. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I've not heard that but it wouldn't surprise me at all because of how well they're playing," the Town boss said.

"Money talks in the modern day game, money talks, and if it's a hell of an amount of millions then you sometimes can't do anything about it.

"The money doesn't really matter. If someone goes in with £20million, £30million then you can't stop it if it's too big.

"But the lads have been playing really well so for someone to take them out of here it's going to be a few million that's for sure.

Power Rankings: The risers and fallers on the ultimate list of who's hot and who's not in the Ipswich Town squad

"There's no pressure to sell, not unless it's £30m or £40m coming through the door."

Regarding Bartosz Bialkowski and any potential permanent move to loan club Millwall in January, Lambert said: "We don't know the situation yet, there's still a few weeks on that one."

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

