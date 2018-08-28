Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 November 2018

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

Teddy Bishop in action for Town U23s against Cardiff recently. Picture: ROSS HALLSTeddy Bishop in action for Town U23s against Cardiff recently. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bishop has played just 24 minutes of senior football this season, at Exeter in the Carabao Cup in August, having made just a combined 28 appearances over the last three campaigns.

New boss Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen from Bishop, who has trained regularly since his arrival at the start of this month as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but the Ipswich manager wants to see the midfielder deliver on the field.

“I think he’s getting stronger, I think he’s getting fitter,” Lambert said of Bishop, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

MORE: ‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

“The problem with Bishop was that he couldn’t sustain training days. He was breaking down, training, break down, train, never giving himself a chance.

“But he’s not really missed any training since we’ve been here, so he’s getting stronger, he’s getting fitter.

“As I said before, a huge talent, a really huge talent. But he’s 22 years of age. He’s got to leave potential at the door.

“He’s not a kid, he’s got to start to make a mark on it. I’ve had a chat with him about it and he understands. He’s a really good footballer, really good. And we have to get the best from him.”

Teddy Bishop and Emyr Huws were both able to take part in training for Paul Lambert's first week in charge. Photo: Ross HallsTeddy Bishop and Emyr Huws were both able to take part in training for Paul Lambert's first week in charge. Photo: Ross Halls

MORE: ‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Ellis Harrison is also nearing a playing return after suffering an ankle injury at the end of September, but neither Emyr Huws or Tom Adeyemi are likely to play again in 2018.

Huws has suffered a setback as he continues to work through knee issues, while Adeyemi has undergone Achilles surgery.

“They’re looking at January for Tom,” Lambert said. “Huws is doing well but he had a little setback with his injury and if we can get him in training and back fit, it’s going to be great for us.

“Ellis has actually started back training, which is great. He’s a little bit short of match fitness but he’s a strong player, a strong centre forward, a little bit short of match fitness but doing really well.

MORE: ‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

“Huws is another one, he can’t keep breaking down, train, break down, train, break down. It’s no good for anybody. He has to have a sustainable level of training and then he breaks the back of the injury syndrome.

“He’s one kid you want to get really fit because I think he’ll make a huge impact the way he passes the ball, which is important for me.”

Topic Tags:

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

36 minutes ago Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Yesterday, 13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Video Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

Yesterday, 12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

Yesterday, 12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Yesterday, 10:00 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Most read

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24