Lambert keen on new winger as Town boss tries to avoid ‘unfair’ burden on Lankester

Paul Lambert doesn't want to place too heavy a burden on Jack Lankester. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert would like to bring in a winger before the transfer window closes as he tries to avoid burdening Jack Lankester too heavily following his long-awaited return to action.

Jack Lankester during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix Jack Lankester during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Lambert has added permanent signings Stephen Ward, Oli Hawkins and David Cornell to his squad so far this summer, with loanee Mark McGuinness joining from Arsenal earlier this week ahead of the transfer window closing on October 16.

The Town boss has previously spoken about a desire to bring in another winger, with that remaining the case if the right player becomes available.

“If we could bring somebody in and somebody does pop up and it works with the finances, then it’s something I would look at,” Lambert said, when asked if he would still like to sign a new winger.

The Blues currently have Gwion Edwards, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge and Armando Dobra available in wide areas, along with Lankester, who sparkled off the bench at Bristol Rovers on Saturday as the academy graduate had a hand in both Ipswich goals in a 2-0 win.

It was the 20-year-old’s first competitive appearance in 20 months, due to two troublesome back injuries, but, while his return is an exciting prospect, Lambert is keen not to burden the youngster too soon and risk a further set-back.

“He’d been out more than 18 months and it’s impossible physically to rely on him to play game after game,” Lambert said.

“He’s doing really, really well but there’s no pressure from me or anyone else saying ‘you must play all the time’ or anything like that. That would be unfair.

“He’s made an impact. Do I expect him to make an impact? Yeah, I do. But do I expect him to play game after game? That’s unfair.”

Lambert has previously said he is keen for Dobra to go out on loan to aid his development, as is the case with central defender Corrie Ndaba following McGuinness’ arrival.

Idris El Mizouni joined Cambridge on loan earlier this week, with central midfielder Brett McGavin another who could benefit from senior football elsewhere.