'He'll have to bide his time... but he's pushing Judgey on' - Lambert on Bishop's bid to start

Teddy Bishop's sparkling displays from the bench are pushing Alan Judge on, according to manager Paul Lambert. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert has admitted Teddy Bishop may need to be patient in his bid for a league start but feels the midfielder's sparkling displays from the bench are getting the best out of Alan Judge.

Teddy Bishop on the ball after coming on as a substitute against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop on the ball after coming on as a substitute against Accrington Stanley. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Bishop returned from a five-month lay-off at Wycombe on New Year's Day but, having put in a man-of-the-match display at Exeter in the EFL Trophy, is yet to make a start in League One.

Alan Judge is the man preferred at No.10, with Lambert putting at least a slice of the Irishman's good form in 2020 down to the pressure being applied by Bishop.

"He's doing really well, Teddy," Lambert said.

"But he'll see the team performing well and will have to bide his time to get in.

"I thought he came on and did really well on Saturday at Tranmere but he's been out a long time and he and Freddie (Sears) are in the same scenario.

"They are getting better but they're two good guys to have on the bench at the minute although I know they're getting close to knocking on the door.

"But I think they've pushed other players in the team to do well.

Teddy Bishop battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

"Without a doubt," Lambert continued when asked if Judge is benefiting from the added competition. "I think Alan's playing great for us at the minute and I think lads are starting to see others push them and it drives everyone else on.

"Teddy and Freddie are different to everyone else because they can run with the ball and I'm happy with how they're progressing."

Lambert reported a largely clean bill of health ahead of this weekend's game with Lincoln City, although Danny Rowe (knee), Kane Vincent-Young (groin) and Jack Lankester (back) all remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.

"At this moment everyone's not too bad so we'll see how we are today."