'It's crazy. You've got to move on' - Lambert rules out Smith move as Town boss confirms Nsiala could join Bolton

Paul Lambert admitted Toto Nsiala could leave Ipswich Town on loan but ruled out signing Tommy Smith as a replacement. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has admitted Toto Nsiala is set for a temporary departure but appeared to rule out signing Tommy Smith as a replacement.

Toto Nsiala pictured after the full-time whistle at Exeter City Photo: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala pictured after the full-time whistle at Exeter City Photo: ROSS HALLS

Nsiala could join Bolton prior to their game with Rochdale this weekend, with the Blues and Trotters in talks regarding an initial loan deal, with Lambert admitting a temporary departure could benefit the central defender following a difficult first half of the season.

"I know there's interest in them for it and I think Toto has had a bit of a hard time and confidence against him but, effort-wise, there is no question at all and he's always given everything he's got," he said.

"But for his own head it's maybe something that could happen.

"We're trying to look at something at the minute to see if something can happen and if we can do that then great.

"We don't have the finances to go out and do major, major things but we'll look at it."

Lambert confirmed Nsiala's departure would mean the Blues would be looking to bring in a replacement central defender but, once again, insisted academy graduate Tommy Smith is not likely to be that man.

Smith has been training with the Blues' Under 23s in recent weeks following his release from MLS side Colorado Rapids, with Championship clubs linked to him and a return to the United States not out of the question.

"Tommy's got his own career in the States after whatever he's had here and you can't keep revisiting that. It's crazy. You've got to move on.

"The lad done great here and was terrific but you have to move on. Football doesn't wait for anyone."