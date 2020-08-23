E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We have to get a squad that’s manageable’ - Lambert on potential arrivals and exits

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 23 August 2020

Paul Lambert watches proceedings during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert watches proceedings during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town are more likely to allow players to move on than bring new ones in, according to manager Paul Lambert.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has signed three players this summer. Photo: Steve WallerIpswich Town manager Paul Lambert has signed three players this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues used 23 players during their pre-season friendly loss at Tottenham on Saturday, with the likes of James Norwood, Oli Hawkins, James Wilson, Emyr Huws and Idris El Mizouni not involved.

Under the terms of the new League One salary cap, Town must also name a squad including no more than 22 players who turned 21 prior to the turn of the year, with the Ipswich currently carrying 23.

Lambert has added Hawkins, David Cornell and Stephen Ward to his ranks so far this summer and is unsure whether any further arrivals would be possible, instead admitting players will need to move on.

“We’ll have to bring it down a bit and maybe some of the younger ones could go on loan,” he said.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLERIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans and manager Paul Lambert. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER

“We have to get a squad that’s manageable.”

MORE: ‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon ‘show loan interest’

On the possibility of further additions, he said: “With the pandemic going on I don’t think we really know.

“We can only do what we can do. It’s not an ideal situation, the salary cap’s not an ideal situation, and there’s a lot of things still to go and see how it turns out. I’m happy with how we are at the minute.”

Lambert is pleased with is business so far, though: “I think it was important because we needed fresh faces after losing five guys (Will Keane, Jordan Roberts, Danny Rowe, Luke Garbutt, Will Norris,” the Town boss said.

You may also want to watch:

“They have come in and been great. Stephen Ward is a top pro and a top guy and has been brilliant about the place.

“Oli’s a good guy, as honest as the day’s long, and Cornell’s the same. We needed a few players.”

IPSWICH TOWN SENIOR SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Holy, Cornell, Wright, Przybek*

Defenders: Chambers, Ward, Woolfenden, Wilson, Donacien, Nsiala, Vincent-Young, Kenlock, Ndaba*

Midfielders: Skuse, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Huws, Downes*, Nydam* Dozzell*, El Mizouni*, McGavin*

Wingers: Edwards, Lankester*, Dobra*,

Strikers: Jackson, Norwood, Hawkins, Sears, Drinan, Folami*

*players Under 21 for salary cap purproses

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Who’s shortlisted from Suffolk in Great British Pub Awards?

The Chestnut Horse in Great Finborough near Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Suffolk cases – check the numbers where you live

The latest coronavirus infection rates and cases for Suffolk have been announced Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two injured after gas canister explodes at burger van near Stowmarket station

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Station Road, Stowmarket. It is believed a gas canister in a burger van exploded Picture: Matthew Earth

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We have to get a squad that’s manageable’ - Lambert on potential arrivals and exits

Paul Lambert watches proceedings during Tottenham's friendly with Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Vacated Suffolk town pub ‘with potential’ goes up for sale

The Volunteer Inn in Leiston is up for sale Picture: SIDNEY PHILLIPS

‘Be more like Keanu’, says Radio 2’s James King

Keanu Reeves' Zen-like attitude to stardom is the subject of film critic James King's new self-help book 'Be More Keanu' Photo: PA/Ian West

‘James needs to show me what he can do’ - Lambert on Norwood’s Town future as Swindon show loan interest

Paul Lambert has spoken about the future of Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Picture: ARCHANT

New vinyl lounge officially opens in town

Jan Mulder and Angie Cull, owners of Studio 45. Picture: Victoria Pertusa