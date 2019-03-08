Video

Lambert confirms Ipswich Town will be heading to Germany for pre-season

Ipswich Town lost 4-3 at Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2015. Photo: Christof Wolff Christof Wolff

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has confirmed he will be taking his team to Germany for a pre-season training camp this summer.

Paul Lambert in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester United's David Beckham. Photo: PA Paul Lambert in action for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester United's David Beckham. Photo: PA

Prior to last summer, the Blues had spent a week in Ireland for five successive seasons as former boss Mick McCarthy readied his side for the new campaign, before Paul Hurst took his team for a week’s training in Spain prior to the start of this season.

Now, though, they are set to spend time in Germany with work ongoing regarding a training and match itinerary for the trip.

“I lived there so I know what the country’s like and I know the standards,” said Lambert, who was a Champions League winning midfielder with Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

“There aren’t many distractions where we’re going. It’s just pure work. You go and you do the work and you work and work and you try and get everything ingrained in their heads and hopefully you get a quick start.”

The Blues boss, who has previously taken Norwich, Aston Villa, and Wolves to Germany for summer trips, continued: “It’s not the same place where I’ve been before. There are people I know over there who help organise it and the guys have been really good.”

Town played a pre-season game at Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2015, the trip proving popular for Blues fans as their growing relationship with the Western German club further strengthened.

Hundreds of Fortuna Dusseldorf fans have made regular trips over to Portman Road in recent years and made themselves heard in the North Stand. Photo: Archant Hundreds of Fortuna Dusseldorf fans have made regular trips over to Portman Road in recent years and made themselves heard in the North Stand. Photo: Archant

Dusseldorf are currently 12th in the Bundesliga, with Dortmund only behind leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference. The latter do have a semi-professional second team that play Regionalliga West division.

“They can speculate all they want!” laughed Lambert, when it was put to him that supporters were wondering whether either of the aforementioned clubs could provide opposition.

“Borussia Dortmund is extreme because of the size of the club and the commitments it’s got – Asia or America or wherever they go.

Borussia Dortmund are in a Bundesliga title battle with Bayern Munich. Photo: PA Borussia Dortmund are in a Bundesliga title battle with Bayern Munich. Photo: PA

“Because it’s my old club everybody thinks that might happen, but it doesn’t work like that. It’s a club that was an unbelievable football club for me and gave me great times and I have a great connection with it.

“But I think there’s a bit of a difference of level there with Borussia Dortmund and Ipswich. That’s no disrespect to us, you’re talking one of the iconic clubs in Europe.

“Fortuna Dusseldorf’s a great club with a great fanbase behind it and I know it’s got a connection with here.

“We’re trying to get games.”