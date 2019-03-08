Lambert has decided who will start between the Ipswich Town sticks at Rochdale... so will it be Holy or Norris?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert must choose whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris at Rochdale. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paul Lambert knows who will start in goal at Rochdale tomorrow night.

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy wasn't happy with own performance against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Ross Halls Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy wasn't happy with own performance against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Ross Halls

The Ipswich Town manager made a change between the sticks for the League One game at Southend, with Will Norris replacing previous ever-present Tomas Holy for the 3-1 victory at Roots Hall.

Lambert says the move was designed to ensure Norris, whose involvement had previously been limited to three cup appearances, is ready and sharp should he need to be called upon.

The Town boss is clear in his mind who will play at Spotland, but wasn't willing to share his decision just yet.

"I know who will play," Lambert said.

"They are two lads on really top form.

"I left Tomas out because I needed Will to feel under pressure to play a game and get used to it. Tomas had been playing excellent and Will is an excellent goalkeeper as well.

Will Norris pictured during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLS Will Norris pictured during Town's 3-1 win at Southend United Picture: ROSS HALLS

"It didn't faze me, thinking who I could get in, because we have two top goalkeepers in top form.

"It helps us because if one get injured then the other is ready to step in. If anything happened to Tomas, Will has to be ready, but I knew what kind of goalkeeper Will Norris was because I've seen him before and for a few months now in training."

When asked about the differing attributes of his two goalkeepers, Lambert said: "The two of them are really good guys and good characters.

"They both kick the ball an absolute mile and are really good shot saves, which is really important.

"Tomas has the height advantage, Will has his advantages too and they are both really good."