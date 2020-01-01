'That's the message... now we kick on' - Lambert on using Wycombe draw as a springboard and Norwood's 'world class' goal

Follow me?: Paul Lambert signals to the travelling support at Wycombe Wanderers. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Paul Lambert hopes his side's draw at Wycombe will prove the springboard to snap the Blues out of their recent poor run.

Town Manager Paul Lambert is fired up after the final whistle and a draw at League leaders Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix Town Manager Paul Lambert is fired up after the final whistle and a draw at League leaders Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix

James Norwood's opener, which came from an excellent Luke Garbutt free-kick was cancelled out by Wanderers forward David Wheeler in the second period, meaning the Blues are now eight without a win in the league and haven't tasted success inside 90 minutes in 11.

But the Town boss saw plenty of positives in his side's display against the League One leaders, which included higher levels of intensity, plenty of hard work and some good spells in possession as well as a stunning goal.

"That's the message, now we kick on," Lambert said, when asked if this game could be a spark for his side.

PP019 Wycombe W v Ipswich12 PP019 Wycombe W v Ipswich12

"If we keep playing like that for the rest of the 21 games we'll be right in it for sure.

"You can't play the game without running, work and desire and we were out-fought for everything on Sunday (at Lincoln) and we got what we deserved even though we scored three goals there. It wasn't good enough.

"I've been brought up with sheer effort and graft. I'm from a tough area (in Glasgow) myself and I know what it's like to get to the top and you have to work.

"We saw plenty of that but the game's about winning."

Lambert described Norwood's goal as 'world class' as Garbutt took a free-kick quickly and whipped a dangerous ball into the box which the striker met excellently.

"Aye, I really do because I thought they were excellent and the lads responded really well," Lambert said, when asked if his side deserved more from the game.

Lee O'Neill talks to club owner Marcus Evans at Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix Lee O'Neill talks to club owner Marcus Evans at Wycombe Wanderers Picture Pagepix

"The goal was a world class goal, what a ball it was (from Luke Garbutt). We work on a lot stuff so he knows exactly where to put it but we need someone on the end of it.

"It was a great cross from a terrific left foot.

"There were loads of good things there but the goal we conceded was disappointing because we have some experienced guys at the back between Luke (Chambers) and James (Wilson) to have somebody on his toes. That's the disappointment but, other than that there were plenty of positives.

"I thought we dominated the game and were very good with the ball and we knew when the big lad (Akinfenwa) came on it was going to be a long ball game."