Watch Ipswich Town boss Lambert in action for Borussia Dortmund legends against Liverpool

Paul Lambert played for Borussia Dortmund legends against Liverpool in Hong Kong today. Picture: LFCTV Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert laced up his boots once again earlier today as he turned out for Borussia Dortmund Legends against Liverpool.

❤️ L E G E N D S pic.twitter.com/Yf93jRr6Hr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2019

Wearing the same No.14 shirt he wore in Dortmund's 1997 Champions League victory over Juventus, Lambert started in a three-man midfield in a team also including former team-mates Jorg Heinrich and Karl-Heize Riedle.

The 49-year-old put in a strong challenge early on and kept the ball moving well throughout the game, played in front of 21,000 fans in Hong Kong.

Lambert also helped manage the team alongside Heinrich, who is the current Dortmund assistant.

His most-notable contribution saw him shown a yellow card in the second half after dragging Dirk Kuyt to the floor as the former Liverpool man looked to break forward.

Lambert spent a little over a season at the German giants after joining from Motherwell in 1996, helping the club win Europe's biggest prize and finish third in the Bundesliga. He returned to Scotland in 1997 with Celtic.

Liverpool won the game 3-2 with Salif Diao scoring twice, including an effort from the halfway line, and a winner coming from striker Robbie Fowler.

Mladen Petric and Ewerthon scored Dortmund's goals.

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique made his legends debut in this game, having recovered from surgery to remove a brain tumour a year ago.

Liverpool: Westerveld; McAteer, Kvarme, Agger, Johnson; Diao, Berger; Kuyt, McManaman, Garcia; Fowler.

Subs: Enrique, Henchoz, Babb, Smicer, Biscan

Dortmund: Weidenfeller, Evanilson, Ceser, Kringe, Pyo-Lee; Heinrich, Lambert, Petric; Ewerthon, Tinga; Riedle

Subs: Koller, Stevic, Owomoyela, Zidan